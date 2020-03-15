Alexis Skyy is heavily criticized by fans after making this dangerous move

Alexis Skyy wanted to excite her fans and shared an ad on her social media account. But the answer he received was not exactly what he was probably looking for. Check out their post below.

People are scared because she said before that she didn't feel so good and, as expected, everyone went wild with panic and said that maybe she has the coronavirus.

Someone said, "You won't miss your $ 7000," and another follower posted this: "This is the problem." you're not feeling well STAY HOME. "

The WHO has already told people that if they don't feel well these days, they should stay home instead of wandering around.

A follower said, "Did you miss the ad,quot; IF YOU FEEL SICK AT HOME? "And someone else posted this:" Make sure Clorox cleans up that post! "

A follower wrote, "GIRL, you just didn't want people to think you were scared," and someone else said, "No one: Alexis: Sorry, I couldn't do it guys." I have a son and I need to protect myself against this coronavirus. "

One person said, "I have no shade, I fully agree with working mothers, BUT you should not be more concerned with this virus, as your child may not have the strongest immune system that would be easily susceptible to this COVID-19 "and someone else posted this: & # 39; She had to make sure that her friends were with her, before tweeting that 😂 & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘She has just been beaten and then files charges alleging that she also grew up. You didn't grow up when you were on the internet talking a lot about that little sister. 💅🏽 ’

Alexis made the headlines not long ago when she tackled a sensitive topic: She briefly mentioned that she had been the victim of illegal trade.

During this upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Alexis is fully opening up about her nightmare experience that lasted for months.



