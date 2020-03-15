Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher fighting on stage

%MINIFYHTMLc3a7b0972f4cc41b599a77679f103cc411% %MINIFYHTMLc3a7b0972f4cc41b599a77679f103cc412%

Hours after organizing an event together, the two social media stars turn to Twitter to continue fighting, and Alexis says: & # 39; You are a PUNK A ** B *** H !!! I thought you wanted all the smoke? P *** y!

Despite initially admitting that he doesn't feel well, Alexis Skyy He still appeared on the Bigg Play Stripper Bowl over the weekend. However, since Ari Fletcher He was also performing at the event in Florida, the two naturally had a back and forth on stage.

Alexis and Ari actually kept their distance by acting on different stages. But that apparently didn't stop them from insulting each other. In a video, Alexis and Ari could be seen yelling at each other as the crowd watched.

The two clearly didn't have enough at the time because they later turned to Twitter to continue fighting. "You're a PUNK A ** B *** H !!! I thought you wanted all the smoke? P *** y!" she said, to which Ari replied, "Meoooow. The whole crowd was saying 'ARI'. I love you all."

Alexis and Ari started working online after the former was accused of copying G Herbo's little mother (formerly known as Lil herb) In response, he stated that "it paved the way for these bitches."

That didn't sit well with Ari, who then started attacking her on Twitter. In one post, she said, "Did it pave the way? PAVED THE ROAD OF THE KING FOR WHOM? $ 3,500 could never get me into the club." He also wrote, "Don't get your hopes up! I wasn't even talking about you, but you fit in. You like my style to be fine. Don't let these fans screw you up."

Alexis reacted: "Shawty let something get VERY CLEAR … I haven't accepted anything less than 5,000 since 2016, so that's $ 3500 you thought was my fee, most likely a DEPOSIT! $ 7000! "