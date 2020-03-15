Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem closed as a precaution against coronavirus | News

The Islamic authority that oversees Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem has announced that the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock will close their doors to the faithful as a precaution against the new coronavirus, adding that open-air prayers are still ongoing. They will allow in the complex that houses the third holiest site in Islam.

"The Islamic Waqf department decided to close the closed prayer places inside the blessed Aqsa mosque until further notice as a protective measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All prayers will be held in the open areas of the Aqsa mosque," Al-Aqsa Mosque director Omar Kiswani told the Reuters news agency on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry ordered the closure of mosques and churches in all provinces of the occupied Palestinian territories until further notice as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

According to Wafa, mosques in the occupied West Bank called Muslims through loudspeakers to perform daily prayers at home rather than in mosques, with the aim of restricting gatherings of people.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said that tThree other coronavirus cases were confirmed in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 38.

Palestinian officials confirmed the first cases in Bethlehem on March 5, later declared a state of emergency and closed the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, while the Israeli army closed the city.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced a 30-day blockade in a special broadcast, saying the measures were essential to contain the disease.

Public parks, tourist sites, schools and educational facilities have closed and all major meetings, including sporting events and conferences, have been canceled.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 200 Israelis so far have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health announced that as of Sunday all educational institutions, shopping malls, restaurants and public meeting places are closed, while gatherings of more than 10 people have also been banned.