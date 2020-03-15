Africa does not need & # 39; to burn the house & # 39; to defeat COVID-19 | Africa

%MINIFYHTMLd50fd111420ded10175a4bdd7394113e11% %MINIFYHTMLd50fd111420ded10175a4bdd7394113e12%

In April 1914, when Europe was advancing towards war, Dakar, the capital of present-day Senegal, was affected by an epidemic of bubonic plague that, in one year, according to an account, annihilated almost 15 percent of the city's population.

In response, French colonial authorities imposed severe measures on the African population, which included restrictions on movement, the establishment of quarantine camps, forced vaccinations and the burning of homes. The epidemic was part of what is known as the Third Plague Pandemic that surrounded the world between 1855-1959, during which European administrators in Africa implemented similar measures in other colonial cities. Nairobi's business district, for example, was razed after an outbreak in 1902.

Plague epidemics on the continent had predated The arrival of Europeans and Africans did not ignore the dangers they represented. Still, in places like central Kenya, the plague was not an important cause African morbidity and mortality. However, colonial medical officials were concerned about the threat of epidemics that they posed to the colonial extractive economy, the flow of migrant labor from Africa to Europe, and production in commercial crop growing areas. The measures they imposed on the locals were unpopular, and the Africans were quickly reluctant to cooperate with the colonial authorities or to report cases in their homes knowing that this meant the destruction of their homes. More than a century later, a similar dynamic is working as the world faces another pandemic.

Since it was first identified in China in late December, the coronavirus has spread worldwide, killing thousands and causing large-scale social and economic havoc. Disregarding the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as world health experts, many countries have resorted to imposing travel restrictions, the latter being the sweep United States ban on all trips from Europe.

African governments have also been fighting to contain the virus before it establishes a firm foothold on the continent. As is the case in much of the rest of the world, initial fears and efforts focused on the possibility of importing COVID-19 from China. Across the continent, air links to China have been cut and, in some countries such as Kenya, this has led to an increase in anti-chinese racist sentiment. However, as publics and governments looked east, the virus was sneaking in from a completely different direction.

Starting this week, at least 18 African countries, 14 of them in sub-Saharan Africa, have so far reported a combined total of nearly 200 coronavirus cases. Most infections outside Egypt, where there are the majority of reported cases, but where the source of the virus is disputed, originated in Europe. In Burkina Faso, which was the last to confirm the presence of the virus, a couple was quarantined after returning from a trip to France. Nigeria was introduced to the virus by a 44-year-old Italian, while the cases in Cameroon and Togo involved people who had been traveling in Europe. In fact, according to the WHO, Europe is now the "epicenter,quot; for the pandemic, reporting more cases daily than China at the height of its outbreak.

For a continent with long historical ties to Europe, measures like indiscriminate travel bans will be hard to swallow, like setting fire to the house. For example, according to a report By the Kenyan government, arrivals from Europe last year eclipsed those from China, with five arrivals from the Old Continent each from the People's Republic. In fact, arrivals from Europe doubled those from Asia and the Middle East together and accounted for 45 percent of visitors to Kenya from the top 12 countries outside the African continent. Since two thirds of international visitors to Kenya came on vacation, pumping $ 1.6 billion In the local economy, and helping to keep more than a million jobs, a strategy of closing the doors to Europe begins to seem unattractive.

Of course, this has not stopped some countries from trying. Uganda has I ask Italians, Spanish, Germans and French will not attend and it has also banned international conferences on its territory, including the United Nations Group of '77 and the China Summit, which was expected to attract more than 6,000 delegates. Across the border, Kenya has issued a similar ban, which will mean giving up much-needed income for the region's economies.

However, questions remain about the sustainability of travel bans for a continent where travel and tourism remain one of the main drivers of growth. Although Africa captures a small fraction of the world tourism market, the industry still represented 8.5 percent of the continent's gross domestic product in 2018 and employed more than 24 million Africans. With the virus now present in more than 115 countries, Kenya's transport minister has celebrated the impossibility of stopping flights from all of them.

the decision According to the WHO, declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic is itself an admission that containment efforts have failed. Last week, WHO officials said declaring a pandemic would amount to throwing in the towel on containment and would be a signal to governments that efforts should focus on mitigation: treating patients, developing and providing vaccines, and reducing pressure on health systems and society.

For African countries, it should be treated as a warning against the destruction of a major source of livelihood by imposing indiscriminate travel bans. That does not mean abandoning reasonable precautions to prevent infected people from entering the continent, but changing the focus to increase the capacity of free tests for the virus, prop up poor health systems to deal with local infections and, what More importantly, public education: measures that some countries are now implementing.

However, large gaps remain. In a Press conference On Friday, to announce Kenya's first confirmed case, the Health Cabinet Secretary offered conflicting advice, alternately asking the sick to stay home, and then saying that the responsibility was to go to the hospital. the panic buy The announcement that followed exemplified the lack of faith in the government's ability to handle the epidemic, largely fueled by its failure in the previous weeks to prepare the population for what was to come.

The continent could look at Asian countries like Singapore and South Korea where public information coupled with widely available free testing and contact tracing, as well as rigorous isolation of infected cases, has minimized the need for Italian style closures.

Africa can beat COVID-19. You just don't need to burn the house down to do it.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.