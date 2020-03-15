Adult Lantern Egg Hunt at Longacre House – Up News Info Detroit

Looking for a fun way to celebrate spring and have a fun time with your friends? So be sure to check out the Flashlight Egg Hunt for adults.

The egg hunt will take place on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Longacre House located at 24705 Farmington Road. This event is for anyone over the age of 21 and the fee is $ 16 for residents and $ 21 for non-residents.

There will be a pasta dinner followed by games and the hunt for eggs in the dark. Be sure to bring your own flashlight so you can find the eggs. You can exchange the eggs you find for prizes.

Beer and wine will be available through a cash bar.

To register for the event, visit here, or register in person at the Costick Center located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road. Registration is open until the program is complete.

For more information call 248-473-1800.

