Active Duty Airman, 1 other positive test at Travis Air Force Base – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Two people, an active-duty airman and a dependent of a service member, have tested positive for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base, officials said Sunday. Both individuals are quarantined in their off-base residences.

Travis Air Force Base is currently monitoring two positive COVID-19 cases for an active-duty airman and a service member's dependent. Samples were taken from the individuals and sent to a Department of Defense laboratory, where positive tests were confirmed. – Travis AFB Officer (@ Travis60AMW) March 15, 2020

Public health officials have begun the "search process,quot; to contact who those people may have been in contact with. Travis AFB does not release further details about the two infected people to maintain privacy.

"Military health professionals are conducting a comprehensive contact investigation to determine if any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed," the Air Force base said on Twitter Sunday night.

Around 800 Grand Princess cruise passengers now quarantined at Travis have dubbed the "Camp Corona,quot; experience.

The photos appear to show scenes with little regard for isolation, especially at meals.

Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA), who represents the area, says the federal government is to blame for what he calls a fortuitous quarantine.

On Saturday, Congressman Garamendi sent a letter to President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and others, demanding immediate action.

"I also heard that there are inadequate materials for hand washing and surface cleaning at the site," he wrote. "From what I've been told, the only handwash available to people is a bar of soap in their rooms."