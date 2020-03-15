ACM Awards to air on Up News Info in September over concerns of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News ACM Awards to air on Up News Info in September over concerns...

ENCINO (CBSLA) – The 55th Academy Music Country Awards, which was originally scheduled to air in April, will be postponed until September due to coronavirus issues.

The academy said the new airtime for the award ceremony has yet to be determined.

“The ACM Awards® are a key event for our country music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and Dick Clark Productions went out of their way to find a safe solution for the show to continue and we can honor our community of artists. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders, and the industry with whom we have been in constant conversation over the past few days as the situation has unfolded. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can safely celebrate with our Country community, "said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Country Music Academy.

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM show and party for Causa events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash.

