ACM 2020 Awards Delayed to September Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite their initial insistence, the show would continue as planned, organizers are pulling the April ceremony off the hook after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.

The 2020 Country Music Academy Awards have become the latest victim of the global coronavirus crisis.

Singer Keith Urban The awards ceremony should have been organized on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and just a few days ago, ACM officials insisted that the show would continue, despite the postponement of several renowned tours and festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach in California.

They insisted that they were "closely monitoring the situation" for developments, and now, after the US president. USA Donald trump Declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a national emergency on Friday (March 13), organizers have decided to shut down the event and delay it to September, although a specific date has not yet been decided.

"The ACM Awards are a key event for our country music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went out of their way to find a safe solution for the show to continue so that we can honor our community of artists, "Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, shared in a statement.

"This decision involved many partners, stakeholders, and the industry with whom we have been in constant conversation over the past few days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can safely celebrate with our country community." .

<br />

Maren morris Y Thomas Rhett were among the top nominees for the ACMs, with five nods each, while the party included performances by Urban, Miranda lambert, Lindsay Ell, Elle king Y Ashley McBryde, among others.

It is the last award show to be affected by the chaos of the coronavirus: the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and the Juno Awards from Canada were recently eliminated, while the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was suspended.