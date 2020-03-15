A confinement, in the style of Paris: "We cannot live without bread,quot;

PARIS – Parisians took the partial shutdown of the French government calmly on Sunday, ignoring the threat of the coronavirus and only limiting their normal weekend activities: shopping at outdoor markets, strolling in parks and lining up outside of bakeries and butchers.
It could have been a typical sun-filled pre-spring Sunday, with thousands taking advantage of the good weather in Paris. However, noticeable elements were missing. The national social centers, cafes and restaurants, now closed by official order, did not make a low buzz. And the streets were largely empty of traffic.
The great tourist shopping corridors, which normally bustled on Sundays, were dead. On the Champs Elysees, the wicker chairs of the cafes were stacked indoors and the wide avenue was semi-deserted. In the closed luxury shops along Rue Saint-Honoré, which generally hummed with Chinese shoppers for expensive handbags, hardly a buyer was seen. And along the now-quiet shopping strip of Rue de Rivoli, the giant BHV department stores, usually a frenetic hub on Sunday, were in darkness.
Sunday was election day, the first round of France's municipal vote, seen as a major referendum on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Where voters elected the country's 34,000 mayors, poll workers wore rubber gloves and masks, and registration tables carried hand sanitizer.
At the end of the afternoon, the turnout was 38 percent. Some Parisians stubbornly clung to the voting ritual, heeding Macron's exhortations to go vote. "It is our duty," said Marie-Madeleine Drillin, 72, leaving a polling station in eastern Paris. “Our ancestors fought for this right. So we have to respect it. "
Still, given a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the government issued a warning to the French on Saturday night to show more "discipline." By Sunday, 127 people had died in the country of the disease, Covid-19, and there were 5,423 confirmed infections.
Going forward, the government said, contacts would be limited. "Non-essential,quot; shopping trips should be reduced. "We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants," Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said sternly. For Sunday, there were none.
The government has adopted a nonsensical tone in addressing French citizens, without hiding or exaggerating the realities of the epidemic.
"A principle guides us," Macron said in a televised speech to the country on Thursday night. "It is confidence in science," he said. "It is to listen to those who really know," he continued, a subtle rebuke to the allies on the other side of the Atlantic. And in fact, the country's top health officials have taken the initiative to communicate with the public.
"We are only at the beginning of this epidemic," the president continued. When he announced the closure of all schools starting Monday, he warned: "Across Europe, it is accelerating and intensifying."
The French state, he insisted, will protect its citizens, its health and its finances during the crisis. It was another dig for transatlantic free sellers.
"What this pandemic reveals is that free healthcare without restrictions on income, career or work are not costs, but valuable assets, indispensable advantages when destiny occurs," Macron said in his speech. He promised "massive,quot; state aid for those who cannot work.
"The state will assume compensation for workers forced to stay home," Macron said, but did not speak about the costs.
The president's combination of warning and reassurance perhaps reinforced Parisian insouciance, and he was clearly not dead by Sunday. The gigantic open-air market on Place de la Bastille in central Paris, which spanned blocks to the eastern part of the capital, was still full of shoppers, product sellers, fish and oyster sellers, butchers, vendors from Middle Eastern sandwiches and expensive Mushroom suppliers.
"I'm not raising my prices just because of this virus!" a butcher yelled encouragingly at his customers.
France was adapting in its own version of the European blockade. Food shopping, the almost sacred and food preparation were other matters. It was no coincidence that the government had authorized places of worship and food markets to remain open.
In Bastille, customers who crowded the narrow gaps between the stalls barely observed the government's rule of keeping all three feet apart to stop the outbreak from spreading. A few wore medical masks.
"One day or another, we are all going to die," Raymond Bouclet said with a shrug. He was selling early-season mushrooms at the Bastille market for almost $ 3 each, and had barely missed customers that day, even if the tourists had disappeared.
Bouclet said he was not concerned about the virus. "The weaker will understand," he said. "The others will just walk past them."
Also, Philippe, the Prime Minister, had said nothing about open-air markets. In Bastille's, some wondered about the government's apparent oversight, even when they took advantage of it.
"It is really strange: they have authorized the markets and the churches," said Camille Gabarra, a graphic designer, examining some beautiful lettuces. "Okay? It seems inconsistent.
Otherwise, he was in favor of the restrictions. "These are measures taken by the state, and we must respect them," Gabarra said.
He had canceled a family lunch that day and all his appointments for the next week. "It is a catastrophe," he said of the shutdown.
Others said that keeping markets running made sense since they were safer than closed stores.
"Sure, I'm a little worried," said Laure Chouraqui, an architect, who buys succulent-looking products. “But I feel more secure outdoors. I am taking care not to enter closed public spaces. "
At a bakery near Place de la Nation in eastern Paris, several dozen customers were stuck, oblivious to space rules.
"We can't live without bread here," said Bruno Lanterne, 55, a hairdresser, when he left, with two baguettes under his arm. "You can't take that away from the French."
Sunday's election seemed like an afterthought. France's mind was elsewhere. The low turnout seemed to confirm the warning by some of Macron's political opponents that allowing the vote to continue had been a terrible mistake.
At a voting center in Paris's low and middle-income 20th district, voters lined up in a schoolyard, keeping the gap of three feet between each. Hand sanitizers were placed at the entrance to the room, while the posters reminded people of the basic gestures to avoid contamination.
"That's the first time I've seen something like that. It's incredible," said Frédérique Bach, a 33-year-old social worker wearing a mask. She added: “The crisis has been minimized. But people are starting to worry a lot now. "
With the companies closing, others were more concerned with the payday ahead. Finance and economy minister Bruno Le Maire has promised "tens of billions of euros,quot; to help businesses and others to keep the French economy going.
"We will do what is necessary, and more than necessary, to support our economy and our businesses," Le Maire said on French television on Friday.
In theory, the state could pay up to 84 percent of the wages of employees who cannot work due to the virus. But the fate of the most fragile workers, for example, part-time workers and those in precarious jobs in the restaurant industry, is unclear.
Alexandre Piel, 20, said she needed the money from her part-time job as a waiter at Rhino Rouge in eastern Paris to help pay for school and day-to-day expenses.
"We hope this does not last, but there is no way of knowing," said Piel, who was in full service Saturday night when news that his restaurant would close appeared on customers' cell phones.
The restaurant opened two years ago and was just beginning to be profitable after a considerable investment, which included a large and expensive imported meat smoker from Texas.
"We are going to get hit, that's for sure," Piel said.
The reports were contributed by Constant Méheut, Aurelien Breeden, Liz Alderman and Daphné Anglès.