A confinement, in the style of Paris: "We cannot live without bread,quot;

PARIS – Parisians took the partial shutdown of the French government calmly on Sunday, ignoring the threat of the coronavirus and only limiting their normal weekend activities: shopping at outdoor markets, strolling in parks and lining up outside of bakeries and butchers.

It could have been a typical sun-filled pre-spring Sunday, with thousands taking advantage of the good weather in Paris. However, noticeable elements were missing. The national social centers, cafes and restaurants, now closed by official order, did not make a low buzz. And the streets were largely empty of traffic.

The great tourist shopping corridors, which normally bustled on Sundays, were dead. On the Champs Elysees, the wicker chairs of the cafes were stacked indoors and the wide avenue was semi-deserted. In the closed luxury shops along Rue Saint-Honoré, which generally hummed with Chinese shoppers for expensive handbags, hardly a buyer was seen. And along the now-quiet shopping strip of Rue de Rivoli, the giant BHV department stores, usually a frenetic hub on Sunday, were in darkness.