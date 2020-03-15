9 common questions about the coronavirus, answered

The medical impact of the new coronavirus is becoming more focused as it continues to spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic.

Its true death rate is not yet known, but it seems 10 times higher than the flu, which kills hundreds of thousands worldwide each year, the United States' leading infectious disease expert said last week.

Most people have had mild to moderate illness and have recovered, but the virus is more serious for people who are older or who have other health problems.

That's a lot, said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who now heads a global health organization. In the USA In the USA, 60% of adults have at least one underlying health condition and 42% have two or more.

"There is still a lot we don't know,quot; about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, he said.

How it spreads

Most of the spread comes from the drops produced when an infected person coughs, which are inhaled by close people. Transmission by touching contaminated surfaces has not yet been demonstrated, although recent tests by US scientists. USA They suggest it's possible, one reason why they recommend washing your hands and not touching your face.

The virus can live in the air for several hours, up to 24 hours in cardboard and up to two or three days in plastic and stainless steel. Cleaning surfaces with solutions containing diluted bleach should kill it.

"While we are still learning about the biology of this virus, there does not appear to be a significant risk of spread through sweat," said Julie Fischer, a microbiologist at Georgetown University. The biggest concern about going to the gym is that infected people cough with others or contaminate shared surfaces or equipment, he said. Consider avoiding large classes and rush hours and don't go if you have a cough or fever, he suggests.

The risk of virus transmission from food servers is the same risk as transmission from other infected people, but “one of the concerns in those food servers, like others facing severe insurance and paycheck options, can be seen pressured to work even if they are sick, "she said.

How fast does it spread?

The researchers estimate that each infected person spreads to two or three more people on average. It is spread more easily than the flu but less than measles, tuberculosis or other respiratory diseases. It is not known whether it spreads less easily among children, but fewer of them have been diagnosed with the disease. A study of 1,099 patients in China found that 0.9% of cases were under the age of 15.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Most people have a fever and cough, sometimes fatigue or shortness of breath, and they recover after about two weeks. About 15% develop serious diseases, including pneumonia, Chinese scientists reported from 45,000 cases there. Symptoms generally start slowly and often worsen as the disease progresses.

In a report last week on the first 12 patients in the United States, seven were hospitalized; most had underlying health problems and worsened during the second week of illness.

In China, slightly more men have been diagnosed with COVID-19 than women, which could be because about half of Chinese men smoke, but only 5% of women do, Frieden said.

Children seem to get sick less: A report of 10 in China found that fevers tended to be milder and lacked clear signs of pneumonia.

HOW DO YOU FEEL?

Some cruise ship passengers described symptoms similar to the common cold or flu.

"It's been a 2 on a scale of 10," said Carl Goldman, who was hospitalized in Omaha, Nebraska, after flying home.

However, a Chinese graduate student described going to the hospital twice after her symptoms worsened and feeling "a heavy head when walking, unable to breathe and nausea."

WHAT IS THE TEST LIKE?

The CDC recommends at least two swabs: nose and throat. Samples are sent to laboratories looking for fragments of viral genetic material, which takes approximately 4 to 6 hours. In total, it may take several days to submit a sample and retrieve the results.

It takes two or three days and "we are working very hard to see if we can shorten that time,quot; by developing an internal test, Dr. Aimee Moulin of the University of California said in a conference call Thursday. by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Some areas have opened test access sites, which could reduce exposure to health workers and other patients or to the public.

WHEN IS THE MOST CONTAGIOUS VIRUS?

The average time from exposure to symptom development is five to six days, but can be as long as two weeks. Tests have found high amounts of the virus in people's throats and noses a couple of days before they show symptoms.

Signs of the virus have also been found in the stool weeks after patients recover, but that does not mean it is capable of causing disease, scientists warn.

"The virus can degrade," said Robert Webster, a virus expert at the St. Jude Children's Research Center. "It is not necessarily an infectious virus."

How deadly is it?

That won't be known until large studies are done to evaluate large groups of people to see how many have been infected and with or without symptoms.

Scientists have estimated the death rate from less than 1% to a maximum of 4% among cases diagnosed so far, depending on location.

The flu kills about 0.1% of the people it infects, making the new virus appear about 10 times more deadly, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told Congress last week.

The death rate has been highest among people with other health problems – more than 10% for people with heart disease, for example. In the USA In the US, 30 million have diabetes, more than 70 million are obese, and nearly 80 million have high blood pressure.

CAN RECOVERED INFECTED PEOPLE WIN AGAIN?

Not known Some reports from China say that some people had COVID-19, recovered, and then became ill again. It is unclear whether it is a relapse, a new infection, or a case in which the person never fully recovered in the first place.

Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle say the 30,000-letter virus's genetic code changes one letter every 15 days. It is not known how many of these changes would be necessary for the virus to appear different enough from the immune system of someone who had an older version of it to cause a new infection.

Fauci told Congress on Thursday that it was unlikely that anyone could be reinfected.

"We have not formally tested it, but that is very likely to be the case," he said. "Because if this acts like any other virus, once you recover, you won't be infected again."

WILL IT GO FAR IN THE SUMMER?

The flu fades away every spring and the new virus can do the same, Fauci said last week in a podcast with a magazine editor.

"I hope that as we get to the warmer climate, we see a decline that will give us an opportunity to accelerate our preparation," Fauci said.

But that too is far from true. "We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the ability to spread, and it is a false hope to say yes, it will just go away in the summer like the flu," said Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organization. .

Flu viruses also mutate rapidly, requiring new vaccines to be performed each year. If the coronavirus follows suit, Frieden said, "It could become a virus that is circulating around the world in the coming years."

Marilynn Marchione can be followed on Twitter: @MMarchioneAP

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.