63rd San Francisco International Film Festival canceled – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Add yet another cultural victim to the ongoing effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area.

On Friday, organizers confirmed that the 63rd San Francisco International Film Festival, scheduled for April 8-21, has been canceled.

%MINIFYHTML9bcb85b04b1a718d4d21f1a6aac9e3b811% %MINIFYHTML9bcb85b04b1a718d4d21f1a6aac9e3b812%

According to the organization's website, customers with tickets to the opening night program will be notified on Monday, March 16, of their options. "The purchased ticket packages remain valid for screenings and events throughout the year and the expiration dates have been extended until May 2021 to accommodate next year's Festival," organizers said.

A press conference and presentation event originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, were also canceled.

Started in 1957 by Irving "Bud,quot; Levin, the event is the longest running film festival in the Americas, according to the San Francisco Film Society, the nonprofit arts organization behind the event.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city and county of San Francisco issued an order banning all non-essential events for 100 or more people in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order, made by the city and county Health Officer, went into effect on Friday.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.