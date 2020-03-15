50 Cent's phone appears to have been hacked – check out the latest photos that popped up on his Instagram and fans!

Something is wrong with the 50 Cent phone, and many fans believe that the device could have been hacked. It all started a few hours ago when a photo of her GF Cuban Linked appeared on her account, and the caption said that she took over.

At first, fans thought this was just a joke, but then even more photos appeared with Link on 50 Cent's IG, and that's when people started to believe it was definitely not their nonsense.

Someone said, "Lol ran away from the rift we bored in quarantine," and a follower posted this: "Don't give it back. Post pictures of yourself on this shit. Tired 50 now. Don't tell him 😂’

Another person said, "You guys make a great couple, just beautiful," and someone else posted, "You better get your phone back and run. Run fast. & # 39;

Someone else said, "You must have found something on that phone," and someone else wrote, "50 must be sleeping." Better get rid of this shit before you wake up.

Someone said it's definitely not her: "This can't be her post," and one follower agreed: "I was thinking of the same basic captions."

Another follower also seems to believe that this is not her: "I'm starting to think it's not @_cuban_link. She doesn't write like that."

In other news, 50 Cent reacted after Harvey Weinstein's sentencing.

After the prayer was made public, many celebrities shared their thoughts and feelings and flocked to social media to celebrate the decision. The man will spend 23 years behind bars on the rape charges that have been brought against him.

50 Cent also made sure to share a few words after the news came out a few days ago, and chose Twitter to do this.

You should review the message 50 shared on their social media.



