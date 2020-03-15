5-year-old girl killed Sunday after being hit by an SUV crossing the street in downtown Aspen – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML110eee73bccbc8ffb8cb19945ed61ad511% %MINIFYHTML110eee73bccbc8ffb8cb19945ed61ad512%

Aspen police confirmed that a 5-year-old girl visiting Aspen died Sunday as a result of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of South Galena Street and East Hyman Avenue.

Just after 6 p.m. On Sunday, Deputy Director Bill Linn said in a press release that a 2018 GMC Acadia registered in the Aspen area had turned left from Galena Street onto Hyman Avenue when it hit the young woman.

She was pronounced dead at Aspen Valley Hospital at 1 p.m. The girl's name and hometown will be revealed by the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, which was still investigating her death on Sunday night.

Linn said in the statement that the driver was not detained and that the Colorado State Patrol is helping with the investigation of the accident, which is ongoing.