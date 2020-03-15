& # 39; The falcon and the winter soldier & # 39 ;, & # 39; Loki & # 39; between the Marvel series to stop production due to Coronaviru

%MINIFYHTML96be496e03ee7bb87290422f559d6a7211% %MINIFYHTML96be496e03ee7bb87290422f559d6a7212%

Earlier this week, the show starring Sebastian Stan was delayed, where it is filming in Eastern Europe, and similar precautions have been taken on other shows.

The Marvel bosses have decided to pause production on "The falcon and the winter soldier","Loki"Y"WandaVision"due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney has also stopped production of all of its live-action movies, including the Marvel movie. "Shang-Chi"Y"The legend of the ten rings", and made the decision to release multiple movies on home entertainment platforms ahead of schedule to encourage fans to isolate themselves amid the health crisis.

On Friday (March 19, 20), it was announced that "Frozen II"It will be added to the Disney + streaming service this weekend, three months ahead of schedule, to provide" families with some fun and joy during this challenging period. "

The most recent "Star Wars" movie, "The Rise of Skywalker", was also released earlier than planned, likely due to the pandemic.

It occurs when various television shows and movie productions have been stopped due to Covid-19's situation, with Robert Pattinson& # 39; s "The batman"among the latest movies to close in London.

Production was due to move to Liverpool, but the move is being suspended in the middle of the shutdown, with representatives from Warner Bros. telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Warner Bros. Pictures will present The Batman production for two weeks from today." study will continue to monitor the situation closely. "

He works in several universal productions, including Chris Pratt& # 39; s "Jurassic World: Dominion"has also been stopped, while television shows include"The Ellen DeGeneres Show","The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"," Late Night with Seth Meyers", and the Wendy Williams Show "has been removed.