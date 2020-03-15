& # 39; Game of our lives & # 39;: African footballers in Italy hit the coronavirus | News

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Simeon "Simy,quot; Nwankwo are remarkably calm. The two professional soccer players from Ghana and Nigeria are in a low position, quarantining and assuring their families that they are doing well in Italy, the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Italian government decided to take emergency measures to try to stop the spread of the virus, crowded sporting events were among the first to arrive, hitting hard on Italy's soccer season. All sport is now suspended until at least April 3, including the top two levels of Italian football: Series A and B.

Badu, 29, has been in Italy since 2010 and plays in the top flight for Hellas Verona on loan from Udinese, while Nwankwo, 27, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, joined Crotone. at the second level as a forward in The Summer of 2016.

Life change

Italy entered a nationwide lockdown last week, with police patrolling the streets to ensure that people remain indoors, the most restrictive measures since World War II. PPeople are only allowed to move around for work, health needs, or emergencies.

The death toll of coronavirus It increased throughout the month when Italy became the worst affected country after China, where the virus was first detected late last year.

"The situation is difficult, very scary. Now we have been home for the last six days without leaving. So it is really very difficult," Badu, who has scored 11 goals in 192 league matches in Italy, he said to Al Jazeera.

"Training has been suspended. Unfortunately, we played against Sampdoria (Serie A rivals) last week in Genoa, and some of their players tested positive for the coronavirus." As a club, we have been quarantined for 14 days.

"We only talk on our WhatsApp platform. When you start hearing about the victims and the number of deaths, you are human, so you automatically start to feel weird. Sometimes you are afraid, because life is precious."

Italy reported 1,266 deaths and 17,660 infections sending chills down many players.

"Right now, we have a couple of players who have tested positive … we are always in contact through the WhatsApp group … we practically spend the whole day talking about the situation … People are dying … losing family members, "says Simy, Crotone's top scorer second this season with 13 league goals.

Simeon & # 39; Simy & # 39; Nwankwo de Crotone celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal during the Serie B match between FC Crotone and Virtus Entella (File: Getty Images)

Reconnecting with family

"You must constantly assure your family and friends in your home of your safety, and that you are well and that your immediate family is well," says Simy.

"I can understand panic, and we also feel the same. But we have to keep praying … We all have to unite because it is a global problem … I think we will get out of that very soon."

Badu's family, friends, and loved ones in Ghana are also extremely concerned about him, but he says, "This is the situation now … We just have to take precautions very seriously and avoid problems."

"With this lock, you have a little time to reflect on certain aspects of life. You begin to appreciate life more.

"Some people were with us earlier this year, but they are no longer here because of this. We need to pray for the families of those who are not here and continue to wish the infected a speedy recovery. Our faith and our survival instincts will. be tested. But we can never give up or give in, I think humanity will win this battle. "

Simy has found a positive side in closing: "This football life is fast. Training, flying to matches. Because it is your career, being on the road, you miss out on some important aspect of life, which is spending enough time with your family.

"Now I have extra time for my wife and daughter because we practically do everything together. It helps that we take advantage of this moment together."

There are more important things than soccer.

"It has been a great success in the world of soccer because now everything has stopped," admits Simy.

"I think it's fair … There are much more important things than soccer. It's like the greatest game to play, the game of our lives. We need to join hands and play it."

"Medical officials have done an excellent job so far, and I have to praise them … The government is also doing a great job … soccer can only be in the background because it is no bigger than life."

Badu adds: "As a fan, it is useful to travel in search of games to support your team … Soccer brings people together and stadiums allow them to embrace each other and share the immense passion that the beautiful game brings. But life is so Precious that we cannot risk our lives for it now … We have to lose something small by not playing, instead of risking lives for it. "