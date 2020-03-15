& # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; released on Disney + three months earlier to bring joy amid the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML69ae6e5977f30516e2d96b069ccb226e11% %MINIFYHTML69ae6e5977f30516e2d96b069ccb226e12%

Disney CEO Bob Chapek makes the announcement after Disney theme parks around the world close their doors to prevent the virus from spreading, and the studio halts productions.

The Disney bosses have made the decision to release the box office hit. "Frozen II"on the Disney + streaming service three months earlier, as people continue to isolate themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak has recorded more than 145,000 cases of the disease, which has resulted in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December (2019).

And while the movie, starring Idina menzel Y Kristen bell It has been available for rent or purchase on platforms like Amazon and iTunes since last month (February 2020), in a new statement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced plans to surprise families this Sunday, March 15 with " some fun and joy during this challenging period. " "

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney subscribers + to enjoy on any device, "he said in a statement.

The launch comes after it was announced that Disney theme parks around the world will close their doors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. The studio will also "pause production" in a series of live-action movies as a result of the threat.

"We have made the decision to pause the production of some of our live-action movies for a short time," a Disney representative said in a statement on Friday.

"Frozen II" is the sequel to the hit 2013 movie "Frozen (2031)"and won $ 1.32 billion, beating the first installment to become the highest grossing animated film of all time.