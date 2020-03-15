& # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; becomes the latest victim of the coronavirus

Production on the hit NBC show has been suspended following in the footsteps of & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; and & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39; among others.

"America has talent production has stopped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hit NBC show was filming auditions in Los Angeles until Friday, March 13, with the absence of an audience, however, as a precaution, the show is closing, according to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. .

"The absolute priority is the care and well-being of the team and everyone who works in the program, and their families," said a source from the production.

Follow the steps of programs that include "The Ellen DeGeneres Show","The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon","Late night with Seth Meyers"and" The Wendy Williams Show, "the show halted production indefinitely after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic.

It comes after judge Heidi klum She fell ill from the show on Tuesday after showing symptoms of coronavirus, or Covid-19, with the supermodel now at home awaiting test results.

In an online post, Heidi also revealed that her husband Tom Kaulitz was also evaluated after she came home early from her tour after feeling ill. The two are now quarantined separately, he said.

"These are weird times … but right now, you remember what is really important: the people you love and keep them safe," he said. "By sending love, positivity and healing vibes to all of you … together we can overcome this, but we must be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future."