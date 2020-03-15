3 additional suspected positive cases related to travel, total now 14 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

On Sunday, Dallas County announced three other suspected COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 14 reported in the county.

Authorities said the three cases include: a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s. Two of them are hospitalized while the other is isolated at home.

Authorities also said the three additional cases are related to travel: one international, one domestic and one related to cruises.

%MINIFYHTML0494e431d8f5422cb92129a7b0acc2fb11% %MINIFYHTML0494e431d8f5422cb92129a7b0acc2fb12%

According to officials, one of the men is a Coppell resident, one lives in Dallas and the other is an out-of-state resident.

With the addition of these three cases, the total reported in Dallas County is now 14. However, authorities said the number reported on the Health and Human Services website will not include three cases because they are residents outside County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced some good news on Saturday, saying the county's first confirmed COVID-19 patient, a 77-year-old man, was leaving the hospital in "great shape."

Late Thursday afternoon, Jenkins issued a local disaster declaration to help contain and mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus. During the announcement, Jenkins said the city of Dallas had its first case that had evidence of community spread.

The statement allowed the county to ban any community gathering of 500 or more people and to strongly discourage any gathering of 250 or more people. This decision began at 11 a.m. on Friday and will last until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20.

“Times of uncertainty make us want to unite. Worshiping at home or in small groups is a habit for many, "Jenkins said Sunday. "I thank everyone who would normally attend a broader service, especially our religious leaders for their sacrifice and focus on fighting the spread of the community."

To learn more about our coronavirus coverage in North Texas, click here.