2Pac's "Me Against the World,quot; celebrates its 25th anniversary

It's been 25 years since 2Pac released their third classic album "Me Against The World,quot;, and we're still hitting it just as it fell yesterday. Showing a more serious and introspective side to his music, 'Pac was rewarded with great success with the album.

"Me Against The World,quot; broke new ground for 2Pac and is legendary for several reasons. Following the releases of "2Pacalypse Now,quot; and "Strictly 4 My NIGGAZ,quot;, her third album "Me Against The World,quot; was her first number one album, her first multi-platinum album and contained her first Top 10 and multi-platinum single with "Dear Mom. "

The album was also the first in Billboard history to debut at number one while the artist was in jail, as 2Pac was jailed in 1995 when the album was released. The album's featured song (and one of its best songs) "Dear Mama,quot; also garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance and "Me Against The World,quot; was nominated for Best Rap Album. To date, more than 3 million copies have been sold.

Three official singles from the album were released, including the aforementioned "Dear Mama,quot;, "So Many Tears,quot; and the final single from the album "Temptations,quot;. One of the things that many remember about these songs is that none of the videos has 2Pac because he was in jail, so many of his famous friends and his mother filmed the videos for him.

The song that gives the album its title was also played on the radio towards the end of his career and also appeared in the 1995 film "Bad Boys,quot;. 2Pac said in the past that he did "Me Against The World,quot; to silence his critics and show how great a lyricist was, and we think he definitely succeeded.

