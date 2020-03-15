2Pac's "Me Against the World,quot; Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Twenty-five years have passed since 2Pac released the classic album called Me Against the World. This album managed to open the way for the rapper, and has become legendary for several reasons.

The Shade Room addressed the issue and offered people more details.

& # 39; Me against the world‘It was her first number one album, her first multi-platinum album, and contained her first Top 10 multi-platinum single with,quot; Dear Mom, "writes TSR.

They also noted that this album was also the first in music history to reach No. 1 while the artist was in jail.

Dear "Dear Mama,quot; also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Solo Rap Performance, and "Me Against The World,quot; was nominated for Best Rap Album. To date, more than 3 million copies have been sold, "TSR wrote on social media.

Someone commented: ‘There is no rapper better than 2Pac. Let's argue, "and another excited fan said," So many tears always make me throw up on the west side. "

Another follower posted this: "It's crazy how your music still sounds better than new things,quot; and someone else said, "I was listening to dear mom because it's my mom's birthday."

One commenter wrote: ‘Wow … way to make me feel old! This album is still in constant rotation though … "and another fan said," We need Pac because the entire generation of rappers can't rap at all.

A fan wrote this: "I miss him very much, he was the only one who believed that Muslims were innocent and had nothing to do with what the media was saying."

Another follower exclaimed: ‘He wrote this album at age 23! And look what these adults are rapping about now. "

Many fans remembered the great rapper in the comments and were amazed.

People were really happy to remember all kinds of lyrics from 2Pac's songs and posted them in the comments.



