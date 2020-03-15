23 new confirmed cases in Santa Clara County; 9 more at SF – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed 23 other new coronavirus patients Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 114 cases.

The official Santa Clara County Health Twitter account released the update shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Update: 23 new cases of # COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 114. We hope that the numbers will grow and we urge everyone to follow the Public Health recommendations. For additional information, visit: https://t.co/lcx5wwZSFK pic.twitter.com/Wap36NnifR – Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 15, 2020

Of those current cases, 48 ​​are being treated in area hospitals. 52 of the 114 cases were spread by community contact.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Health also updated the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday, announcing nine new cases. That brings the number of cases in San Francisco to 37 in total.

The COVID-19 outbreak has particularly affected Santa Clara County. On Friday, authorities announced the second death in the county. There have been a total of five deaths in California (including a non-California resident).

According to authorities, the patient who died was an adult woman in her 80s. She was hospitalized on March 9 and was among the COVID-19 cases reported by the County Department of Public Health on March 13.

The Department of Public Health said it was sad to share the news and expressed its condolences to the woman's family.

Early Friday, authorities banned all gatherings of more than 100 people and announced that all public schools will close starting Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement had a ripple effect on the community. Carlos Díaz, who is a DJ and owns Knight Sounds Entertainment in San José, said he immediately had four clients cancel their events.

"It is unprecedented," Diaz said. “We had four cancellations for this Saturday; Those four events alone could pay the rent for several months. "

He is not alone. Your entire industry is expected to feel the impact of the coronavirus impact.

"Unfortunately, we had a lot of cancellations in the last minute," said Ramyar Siasi.

He has owned Blackistone Florist in Saratoga for 37 years, and said he had canceled future wedding parties, as well as a bridal show that could have brought him potential clients.

He said the Santa Clara County ban would not only affect him, but places, catering services and photographers in the entertainment and wedding industry as well.

Next door at Bijan Bakery & Cafe, owners said sales fell approximately 40% as customers canceled their cake orders.

"It is a big part of our business and therefore we are concerned about moving forward," said Curtis Alling, owner of Bijan.

He and Diaz said they expect government officials to consider giving help to small business owners if they start to struggle with paying rent, similar to the help provided to tenants during the outbreak.

"All the DJs and musicians, bars and nightclubs, I can't even think about what's going to happen, because if we are going to honor that, basically, we close," Díaz said.

On Monday, county officials announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The new 100-person ban will be in effect for a minimum of three weeks and went into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.