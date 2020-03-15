2020 Razzie Awards get last minute cancellation as a result of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d11% %MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d12%

The Barnsdall Theater, where the ceremony was to be held, closed after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced restrictions on public gatherings to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

Up News Info –

The Golden Raspberry Awards had to be scrapped on Saturday (March 14) as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers had planned to go ahead with the annual Los Angeles ceremony, commonly known as the Razzie Awards, but the weekend's award ceremony had to be abandoned with notice after Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced restrictions on the size of the crowd in public to curb the spread of COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d13% %MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d14%

The limitations led to the closing of The Barnsdall Theater, where the Razzies, where last year's worst movie premieres are named and embarrassed, were due to take place.

%MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d15% %MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d16%

Co-founder of the awards John Wilson explains: "Without a show, we couldn't go on with the show … Obviously, if there isn't a live show, there's nothing to broadcast either."

Officials have yet to decide whether the event will take place at a later date or whether it will be canceled entirely.

Box office failure "Cats", the new live-action version of Andrew Lloyd Webber& # 39; s musical hit, tied with "Tyler Perry is a Madea family funeral"Y Sylvester Stallone& # 39; s "Rambo: Last Blood"to lead the nominees in the 2020 Razzies, with all three in the running for the worst movie title.

It is not the only award affected by city measures implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus; The 2020 Chaplin Award Gala is also affected, where the director Spike lee He was to be honored by New York movie officials at Lincoln Center in late April. It is now expected to take place later this year.