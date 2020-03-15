2-alarm fire fighting firefighters in Oakland commercial building – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Dozens of Oakland firefighters rushed to fight a fire Sunday morning roaring through two-story brick building blocks at Kaiser Hospital, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. in the building located at 340 38th St in Oakland's Mosswood neighborhood. The firefighters who arrived found clouds of smoke and flames coming from both floors.

Quickly, they radioed for additional crews and took a defensive approach. It was not known if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire and if they had been able to escape.

More details as they become available.