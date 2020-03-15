2-alarm fire fighting firefighters in Oakland commercial building – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Dozens of Oakland firefighters rushed to fight a 2-alarm fire Sunday morning roaring through a two-story brick commercial building at Kaiser Hospital, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 8; 30 a.m. in the building located at 340 38th St in the Mosswood neighborhood of Oakland. The firefighters who arrived found clouds of smoke and flames coming from both floors and from the roof of the structure.

Quickly, they radioed for additional crews and took a defensive approach. It was not known if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire and if they had been able to escape.

Neighbors gathered at the corner of the street to watch the battle with the flames. PG,amp;E teams were also on the scene to handle any downed power lines.

More details as they become available.