14-day national shutdown could include bars and restaurants, says infectious disease expert

The closure of restaurants and bars in Denver and across the country seems imminent after comments made over the weekend by the top disease expert from the US government. USA Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.

In television interviews on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he mentioned to the Trump administration the possibility of a 14-day national shutdown that could include bars and restaurants, according to The Washington Post and other reports.

"Right now, personally, I would not go to a restaurant," he said. "I just wouldn't do it because I don't want to be in a crowded place." Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is already asking bars and restaurants to voluntarily shut down on Fauci's recommendation, and the Ohio governor ordered their closure starting Sunday night, with the exception of delivery and delivery.

Meanwhile, some food parlors and restaurants in Denver began preemptively closing over the weekend. Others changed their focus to take or deliver, including options for sidewalk pickup.

Lower Highland's Avanti closed Friday for three days of cleaning, the first food hall to close. Since then, Stanley Marketplace in Aurora and Broadway Market in Denver have announced their closings until further notice, and Rosetta Hall in Boulder closed on Sunday with a plan to reevaluate the situation daily, according to a social media post.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered the cancellation of all meetings and events with more than 250 people last week, although Avanti, for example, can accommodate more than 600 clients between two floors and patios.

"To be clear, none of our staff has become ill with the virus," Patrick O’Neill, co-founder of the room, said in a statement. "This decision is based on the gravity of the situation and a feeling of obligation to do what we can for our community."

Avanti owners planned to pay employees during the immediate shutdown, and individual food stall owners were able to offer curbside pickup or delivery at their discretion over the weekend.

At Rosetta Hall, the owners have established a $ 50,000 fund to pay all employees for the next two weeks.

"We are also helping all of our staff with access to medical care if they need it," the room's Instagram post said, adding that no one has yet shown any symptoms of the virus.

As restaurants and other small businesses rush to prepare for possible indefinite closings, at least one has already decided to definitely close at its current location.

On Saturday, Jennifer Jasinski announced that her decade-long Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen would definitely close on 14th and Larimer Streets after a party on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

“The cumulative effects of the COVID-19 virus on our business really gave us no choice but to shut down now. We will continue to explore a new location for Euclid Hall, a concept that we all love and trust. ”

The restaurant's lease expired in August.

