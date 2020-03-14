Your nose itches You wonder: is it the coronavirus?

With the spread of the coronavirus comes another ailment: anxiety for every symptom. Does your nose itch because you are trying not to touch your face, because you got the flu, or is it perhaps the coronavirus?

As spring approaches, allergies can trigger symptoms that can make it difficult to determine what your body is trying to fight. Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, helps explain the subtle differences between signs of allergies or infection with the flu or coronavirus.

What are your symptoms?

First, consider the time of year. Allergies and the flu tend to be seasonal. If you have a runny nose in the spring and this happens every year, allergies are the most likely culprit. If it's winter and the flu is raging in your community, then that's the likely explanation. The flu is much more widespread than the coronavirus.

But symptoms similar to those of warm weather, in a place with documented transmission of coronaviruses? Maybe it's not the flu.

Influenza dies in the summer, but scientists have yet to see evidence that the coronavirus will disappear as temperatures rise. Coronavirus infections have spread in equatorial climates such as Singapore and the southern hemisphere, now in mid-summer.

Also consider where the symptoms first started to appear. "It is usually in the nose and eyes that seasonal allergy symptoms develop," said Adalja.

Seasonal flu, on the other hand, is more likely to affect your entire body, as is the case with many other respiratory viruses, including the coronavirus. So if you experience fever, headaches, or muscle aches, consider the flu or coronavirus.

"There is a general feeling of discomfort associated with viral infections," said Adalja. Except for seasonality, it can be difficult to distinguish the two.

"Unfortunately, there is no reliable way to distinguish between the first symptoms of the flu and the coronavirus," said Adalja. "The only way to distinguish the two clinically is with a diagnostic test."

According to reports of nearly 56,000 laboratory-confirmed cases in China, people infected with the coronavirus develop symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat, in addition to fever and aches.

About 5% of patients may also experience nausea or vomiting, while about 4% develop diarrhea. The researchers are not sure why some people develop gastrointestinal symptoms with coronavirus infections.

"But that is not something that is generally seen with influenza in adults," Adalja said.

Serious coronavirus infections can lead to lung damage and pneumonia. But the vast majority of those infected have only mild cases that often resemble the flu.

Your personal history may give doctors clues to what is happening. If you traveled to an area with large groups of coronavirus cases, or were in contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus, you may have detected it, too.

Doctors and healthcare workers have to work with these possibilities because the tests are still only available in limited quantities in the United States, Adalja said.

How bad is it

Pay close attention to whether your symptoms worsen over time. The discomfort due to the allergy remains constant until the allergy is treated or the allergen is gone. Flu symptoms tend to go away in about a week.

The new coronavirus, on the other hand, appears to cause more severe symptoms than the average seasonal flu and appears to have a higher death rate, although the numbers are somewhat uncertain.

If you are elderly or have other health conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, or immunodeficiency, you are more vulnerable to viral infections and more likely to develop serious illness if you are infected with the coronavirus.

China's first estimates show that the average death rate among coronavirus patients is around 2%, but that number rises to 8% in people age 70 and older and around 15% in people age 80 and older. .

But no one is sure how many cases are very mild or asymptomatic.

What to expect

The general advice for people who get sick with the flu or coronavirus is very similar: rest and drink plenty of fluids.

Mild cases of the flu resolve on their own within a few days. Although coronavirus infections tend to last a little longer, most people with mild cases get better in about two weeks, Adalja said.

Serious cases can take three to six weeks to resolve. Doctors can only provide supportive care, providing patients with intravenous fluids, medications to keep fever down, or oxygen to help with breathing.

There are no approved treatments for coronavirus infections, although some clinical trials are underway to test antiviral medications such as remdesivir.

It is up to you to take precautions to prevent a coronavirus infection and to take stock of your medical and travel history. But you don't have to go to the doctor for every cold or itchy throat.

"You should go to the doctor for something that may cause concern, even before you have heard of the coronavirus," said Adalja.

"So if you are an elderly person or someone who has another medical condition, if you have difficulty breathing, if you develop extreme fatigue, those are real indicators to call your doctor and go to the hospital."