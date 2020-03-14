Yang Liu, 40, identified as Maple Grove woman shot dead Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Yang Liu, 40, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as the woman who was killed in a Maple Grove home last Tuesday. Documents released Friday list his cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds," in what authorities call homicide.

Maple Grove police officers received a call to 911 on March 10 that alerted them to a 40-year-old woman who was not responding inside a house in the 8600 block of Quarles Road.

%MINIFYHTMLf308b1674747fca450bf4df45f54316a11% %MINIFYHTMLf308b1674747fca450bf4df45f54316a12%

Liu was found dead on the scene, just after 4 p.m.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is now assisting the Maple Grove Police Department in the investigation. Authorities say there is no known threat to the community at this time.

Anyone who has been in the area around the time of the incident should call Detective Brad Holzerland at 763-494-6204.