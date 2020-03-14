Worcester man dies on board Dubai to Boston flight

A 59-year-old Worcester man died Friday aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man, who had been to India before a stopover in Dubai, suffered cardiac arrest on the flight and was determined to have died after the plane landed in Boston on Friday afternoon.
According to the police, "he had been ill with gastrointestinal problems for several days before the day of his death, including the same day."
"In light of the man's international journey, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will very carefully examine COVID-19 as part of its post-mortem examination," police said. "The State Police investigation remains open while we await the autopsy results."
Read the full state police statement below:
At approximately 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Massachusetts State Police in Troop F were notified that a passenger was experiencing cardiac arrest aboard Emirates flight EK237 en route from Dubai to Boston. The passenger was a 59-year-old man from Worcester.
MSP Troopers, Boston EMS and Massport Firefighters responded to Gate E11 to await their arrival. Emirates EK237 arrived at approximately 2:55 p.m. and all the other passengers got out of the plane.
At approximately 3 p.m. Boston EMS determined that the passenger who had been ill was deceased. His cause and manner of death are pending the autopsy results.
Subsequent investigation by MSP Troop F and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit, with assistance from Customs and Border Protection, determined the following:
1. The male traveled from Boston to Chennai, India on March 4, 2020 and had a stopover in Dubai before his return flight;
2. The man had been ill with gastrointestinal problems for several days before and even on the day of his death;
3. According to his relatives, the man did not have any pre-existing medical conditions.
In light of the man's international journey, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will very carefully examine COVID-19 as part of its post-mortem examination. The investigation by the State Police remains open while we await the results of the autopsy.
State police investigators obtained a flight manifest for Emirates EK237 as part of the ongoing investigation. The manifesto appears to indicate that approximately 322 passengers and 18 crew members were on board the plane, a Boeing 777.
COVID-19 symptoms generally include fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, and ultimately severe chest congestion.
Members of the public can learn more about COVID-19 by visiting www.mass.gov/coronavirus