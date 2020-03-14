Worcester man dies on board Dubai to Boston flight

A 59-year-old Worcester man died Friday aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man, who had been to India before a stopover in Dubai, suffered cardiac arrest on the flight and was determined to have died after the plane landed in Boston on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, "he had been ill with gastrointestinal problems for several days before the day of his death, including the same day."

"In light of the man's international journey, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will very carefully examine COVID-19 as part of its post-mortem examination," police said. "The State Police investigation remains open while we await the autopsy results."

Read the full state police statement below: