With Colorado high school basketball tournaments canceled, here are some historical benchmarks that teams never had a chance to reach

Looking for consecutive titles, the undefeated Rangeview had a chance to present the perfect first season in Class 5A men's basketball since 2004.

Instead, the Rangers, like several other teams that were still alive in Colorado high school basketball tournaments Thursday night, will only be able to reflect on what might have been after CHSAA canceled the events amid the outbreak. of coronavirus.

Here's a sample of some of the historical benchmarks that teams never had a chance to reach due to this week's cancellation:

Children

+ If Rangeview (26-0) won, it would have ended the season with 47 consecutive wins, tying 1A Holly (2016-18) for the fifth time in consecutive wins.

+ With a 12-state state basketball title, Manual was looking to add his 13th and second consecutive year since winning 4A in 1990 and & # 39; 91. Manual won three consecutive championships from 1948-50.

+ Faith Christian was looking for her seventh title, which would have led the school to a tie for the sixth all-time with Denver South, Merino and Caliche.

+ Fairview was looking for its first state title in 5A and its first state championship game in 10 years.

+ Resurrection Christian's average of 79.8 points per game upon entering the Final Four placed the team 14th all-time on average. The school has four of the top 15 highest scoring teams in state history. If the Cougars had advanced to gain status, 27 wins would have placed them in the top 15 of all time for consecutive wins.

+ Valor Christian was looking for his first 5A basketball title. Valor won 4A in her third appearance in the state championship in 2017.

+ Eight teams of kids entered the weekend looking for their schools' first state basketball championship: Mead, Northfield and The Classical Academy in 4A; Christian resurrection in 3A; Wray at 2A; and Briggsdale, Walsh, and Mile High Academy at 1A.

Girls

+ Cherry Creek and Grandview prepared for a rematch of last year's 5A State Girls Championship, which Creek won dramatically 51-49. Grandview was seeking his third title in four consecutive appearances in championship games.

+ With a full roster of sophomores and juniors, Mullen had the potential to complete a mob of three, making him the 12th team in state history to do so. Mullen previously won three consecutive titles from 2000-02 and would become the only school to do so twice.

+ Holy Family sought their seventh overall women's basketball title, which would have placed the school in a tie for second place (Wray, Highlands Ranch) on the all-time list.

+ Support 2A had the potential for some interesting matchups. Limon and Holyoke could have met for a rematch of the 2006 2A title game, while Del Norte and Sanford could have potentially met for the fourth time as league and district rivals.

+ A new 1A champion would have been crowned. All four finalists in girl group 1A had never won a state women's basketball championship: Springfield, Shining Mountain, South Baca, Cotopaxi. Four others could have been champions for the first time: St. Mary’s and Centauri in 3A, and Del Norte and Holyoke in 2A.