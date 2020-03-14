Winter Storm Front Throws Snow at Foot in Tahoe; Much needed rain in the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLdaeca73051bbecef9cf9f59c84e8d11611% %MINIFYHTMLdaeca73051bbecef9cf9f59c84e8d11612%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After more than a month of keeping the storm gate closed, Mother Nature opened it on Saturday bringing much-needed rain to the Bay Area and several feet of snow to the Sierra.

A high-pressure system stalled on the northern California coast in late January, sending storm fronts north to Portland and Seattle or south to Los Angeles and San Diego.

For the first time since 1864, San Francisco endured a rainless February, and Tahoe's vital snow cover began to melt in excessively hot temperatures.

But those conditions changed dramatically in the past 24 hours, and the winter storm system reached the Bay Area and beyond the Sierra.

"A distinct line of moderate rainfall moved through the heart of the San Francisco Bay beginning at 8:30 a.m.," said National Weather. “The passing front has brought a few hundredths to a half inch of rain in the North Bay. It is interesting to note that this is probably one of the highest rainfall totals in a short period of time since the end of January. "

At noon, San Francisco received 0.45 of an inch, Oakland 0.28, Mt. Diablo 0.47 and Dublin 0.21 of an inch. The rains seemed to be concentrated mainly in the central area of ​​the Bay, while Santa Rosa to the north and San José to the south obtained hardly traceable precipitation levels.

However, the main event of the storm front was saved for the Sierra. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Lake Tahoe area until Monday morning.

"Heavy snow is expected," said the weather service. “Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches, with 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds that blow like

as high as 50 mph with gusting gusts at 100 mph. "

Here are the predicted amounts of snow for the Reno-Tahoe area as of Sunday night. Do you need more details? Go to https://t.co/AD5daXrI6V and click on its location. pic.twitter.com/03q5OzKpSA – NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 13, 2020

Forecasters said conditions will deteriorate as the day progresses.

"Heavy snow is expected behind a cold front, which will leave the area later this morning," said NWS meteorologists in Sacramento. "The amounts of snowfall could exceed an inch or more per hour over the northern Sierra this afternoon. Heavy snow is expected tonight until early Sunday morning. "

Northstar resident Mark Jarvis visited Twitter to post a remarkable video next door.

Yesterday I took a video of the approaching storm. Today I recorded a video in the same place. What a difference! @Northstar_CA @NWSReno @TahoeWeather pic.twitter.com/JdongXrXoS – Mark Jarvis (@voicepatrol) March 14, 2020

The California Highway Patrol reported that chains were required on mountain passes on I-80 and Highway 50. It was slow progress and the CHP said it planned delays.

The sudden accumulation of snow will also bring landslides and avalanches.

"As new snow builds up, be aware that the danger of avalanches will also increase," forecasters from the NWS in Reno warned. "The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Watch over the weekend."