Will WWE cancel WrestleMania 36? Florida County Could Make a Decision for Vince McMahon

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller told Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida, that "probably,quot; would have to cancel WrestleMania 36 if WWE does not choose to do so due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The annual event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

%MINIFYHTMLf611443eabe9d8f629584d9f6260fdd911% %MINIFYHTMLf611443eabe9d8f629584d9f6260fdd912%

"I hope that (WWE President and CEO) Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE will make the call themselves, but within a week if they haven't and we are still in the situation we are in, we probably have than disconnect it, "Miller told Fox 13 Thursday.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

Miller's comments align with those of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has said that cities and counties in the state should cancel large meetings over the next 30 days to limit the spread of the virus. WrestleMania 36 is expected to bring approximately 70,000 people from around the world to Raymond James Stadium.

Sporting News contacted WWE for an update on the status of WrestleMania 36. The company again noted the statement it shared on Thursday: "While we remain committed to organizing WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in case it is canceled by government officials, civil authorities and / or local locals. "

On Friday, WWE continued on the road to WrestleMania with "SmackDown,quot; without the attendance of fans at its performance center in Orlando. WWE touted its biggest annual event throughout the show, operating as if WrestleMania 36 was still taking place.

A source close to the situation told Sporting News that the confrontation between the county and WWE is a "high-risk chicken game."

"I commend all sports franchises for erring on the side of caution," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told Fox 13. "I hope WWE does the same. I don't want to see people put profits above safety. public ".