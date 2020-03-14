Will Silicon Valley Streamers supplant theaters? – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Cautions about the coronavirus were already appearing in Hollywood: "No handshakes or selfies,quot; signs were placed outside the room where Vin Diesel was promoting his new movie. Television shows began recording without live audiences. South by Southwest, the sprawling music and film festival, was completely canceled.

That was before Wednesday night, when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson told the world that they had tested positive for coronavirus. By Thursday morning, everything had changed.

The entertainment industry withdrew entirely. The productions were stopped. Movie releases from "F9,quot; to "Mulan,quot; were delayed. More festivals were canceled. There was no sector of the entertainment business that was not affected by the unprecedented decisions made Thursday to try to stem the spread of the virus.

The Hanks news "really marked a turning point," said Richard Rushfield, editor of entertainment industry newsletter The Ankler.

Not only did it make the virus seem more real to some people, Rushfield said the fact that Hanks was shooting a movie at the time also had a commercial implication.

"It sank in that all production was going to have to stop," he said.

Now everyone is trying to mitigate the damage and move forward, but there are challenges everywhere. There are teams that suddenly have no work. Some up-and-coming filmmakers now don't have a festival platform to debut their work, and have no guarantee that they will be accepted next year. Studios have spent a lot of money on movie commercials that will not hit theaters now for six months or more. And frustrated theater owners, already in a precarious position, wonder if they can survive without box office hits or crowds.

"All of my clients have been touched by this at this point to varying degrees," said veteran publicist Michele Robertson. "We are finding out what we can do. Phoners? What is in person and when? Basically, I have been talking a lot on the phone, but everything has been measured and forward thinking."

For some, it was too late to change course. Movies like Universal "The Hunt,quot;, Sony's "Bloodshot,quot; and indie "Never Rarely, Always Always,quot; are still opening in theaters this weekend. That put stars and filmmakers in a difficult position to promote their films and at the same time encourage people to be safe.

"It's hard to encourage people to come, because you don't want to be selfish in the sense of 'I want you to come and have a good time'. But I also don't want to put you in a dangerous situation," said the actress. "Bloodshot,quot; Eiza González last week. "It puts you in a really difficult situation."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington interviewed as planned Thursday for their Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere," which has the distinction (and the benefit) of being a show that audiences can watch from home.

"It's hard to say,‘ Oh hey, watch a TV show. Maybe it will make it better. " We want to be very honest about it. We are not trying to launch our wares, "Witherspoon said." But I think there is an important time for entertainment. "

For delayed and future releases, studies have accelerated trying to navigate the new reality of quarantine, school closings, and social estrangement.

"We are all struggling to understand this," said Lisa Schwartz, co-president of IFC Films and Sundance Selects. "We are on the phone every two hours with senior management discussing what is happening and trying to be as responsible and responsive as possible to a great deal of uncertainty."

IFC Films is delaying the theatrical release of Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth," featuring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, and Ethan Hawke. At the same time, it is also leveraging its own streaming service, IFC Films Unlimited, to provide home entertainment options.

"It has been interesting to see in the past two weeks an increase in people looking for more home entertainment," said Schwartz, adding that the company is adapting its social advertising to reflect what people are talking about. "This week the conversation is about limiting travel and not being able to go to Europe, so we are going to make publications about our films like 'The Journey' and 'The Journey to Italy'. We are trying to remind people that there are ways to escape even if they are at home. "

But there are more unknowns than anything else and they all cling to the hope that when the dust stabilizes, business will return to normal.

"We will see how long it lasts and how devastating it is or is not at the end of the day," said a senior studio distribution executive who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Hopefully, when things get back to normal, people will go to theaters because they haven't been there in a long time."

There is a very real possibility that some theaters will not survive a few months without income.

"All of this is happening in the context of an already weakened industry," said Rushfield. "There is no slack in the business to absorb this."

However, in the disruption, Rushfield said, we can finally get an answer to the question that has been bothering the theater business for years.

"Many analysts have been talking about how the old theater model is out of date and the broadcast is the future of Hollywood," he said. "Now we have an opportunity to see how that works."

