Why does Simone Biles call USA Gymnastics on her birthday?

Simone Biles holds USA Gymnastics responsible.

Biles, who turns 23 today, won't let the US gymnastics. USA Forget your flaws and lack of initiative when it comes to research Larry nassarAllegations of sexual abuse.

The gymnastics of EE. USA I take Twitter wish the medalist a happy birthday. Sharing one of their many iconic routines on the mat, they wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know she will only continue to amaze us and make history."

To which Biles responded powerfully, "How about you surprise me and do the right thing … do an independent investigation,quot;?

The 23-year-old star is one of several Olympic athletes who have criticized the USAG's proposed $ 215 million settlement for survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse and has been publicly calling the USAG and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committees. USA For independent research.