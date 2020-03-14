Why does Simone Biles call USA Gymnastics on her birthday?

Simone Biles holds USA Gymnastics responsible.
Biles, who turns 23 today, won't let the US gymnastics. USA Forget your flaws and lack of initiative when it comes to research Larry nassarAllegations of sexual abuse.
The gymnastics of EE. USA I take Twitter wish the medalist a happy birthday. Sharing one of their many iconic routines on the mat, they wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know she will only continue to amaze us and make history."
To which Biles responded powerfully, "How about you surprise me and do the right thing … do an independent investigation,quot;?
The 23-year-old star is one of several Olympic athletes who have criticized the USAG's proposed $ 215 million settlement for survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse and has been publicly calling the USAG and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committees. USA For independent research.
According to the Wall street journalThe USAG reportedly withheld investigation of the young gymnast's sexual abuse of Nassar despite the fact that in 2015, she was one of the first athletes USAG discovered that she could possibly be sexually assaulted by the doctor.
According to the publication, Biles did not find out about the FBI investigation that was taking place until he returned home from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Nassar was accused of abusing some 499 known victims.
In November last year, she also tweeted her reply to the WSJThe extensive report.
"I can't tell you how difficult it is to read and process. The pain is real and it doesn't just go away … especially when new facts are still emerging," he wrote, along with sharing the initial story. "What will it take for a complete and independent investigation by USOPC and USAG?"
Additionally, the president and CEO of USA Gymnastics Li Li Leung, he said to E! News at the time when they were "shocked, deeply saddened, and outraged to learn from the Wall street journal that Simone Biles was one of the athletes mentioned in the original notification in 2015 that triggered Nassar's initial investigation. "
Adding that, "We have extended our apologies to Simone and her family, and we very much regret that the leadership of our organization handled this situation in a disrespectful and inconsiderate manner."
"Simone is the heart and soul of women's gymnastics, and it is heartbreaking that she and her family were not contacted at the time the concerns were reported," the statement continued. "Our former leadership exhibited poor judgment and unacceptable behavior. As we move forward, one of our goals is to make our athletes feel comfortable speaking and sharing their opinions, and knowing that we are listening to what they have to say. The previous leaders of our organization will not prevent us from doing what is right today. "
More recently, Biles spoke to E! News in early March about the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics (which is still slated to happen despite the current coronavirus crisis), addressing beauty standards and her latest projects.
From participating in the Olympics, Biles said: "It feels great inside. I don't really think about all my accomplishments, because at the end of the day, no matter what you have done in the past, it is what you do that day. I hope everything goes well. "
She added, "I feel like the pressure is increasing a little bit, but I feel like I'm adding more pressure to myself than to anyone else, so it's up to me."
