When will the NBA resume and what's your zombie apocalypse after five?

%MINIFYHTML531f929373fb9d174978559f25b0672911% %MINIFYHTML531f929373fb9d174978559f25b0672912%

Denver Post sports writer Mike Singer publishes his Nuggets Mailbag every other week throughout the season.

%MINIFYHTML531f929373fb9d174978559f25b0672913% %MINIFYHTML531f929373fb9d174978559f25b0672914%

Ask a question related to the Nuggets or the NBA for the Nuggets Mailbag.

%MINIFYHTML531f929373fb9d174978559f25b0672915% %MINIFYHTML531f929373fb9d174978559f25b0672916%

If you had to guess, what is the probability that the Nuggets will play all 82 games in the regular season? Do you think the NBA would choose to advance directly to the playoffs after a shortened comeback?

– Jeff, Aurora

I don't think the NBA plays all 82 games in the regular season. What I could see happened: The league plays a week or two of regular season games once it resumes to help the boys get in shape. That leads to the postseason, where I could see the league playing the best series of the first round and trying to reduce the amount of time between each round. However, one thing that the owners and Commissioner Adam Silver keep saying is that the games could run until July and potentially August. The NBA has time on its side, although free agency, the Summer League and possibly the Olympics could be affected.

Which Nuggets player is most likely to have accumulated toilet paper in the past week?

– Matt, East Colfax

My money is on Mason Plumlee. Not only did he share a list of best practices on Twitter yesterday, but he spoke to him on Monday, before the league took the extraordinary step of suspending games, Plumlee looked like he was taking the league's hygiene notes seriously. Those emphasized avoiding shaking people's hands in the sand and using a broad sanitizer. I asked Plumlee if she had taken "elbow punches,quot; instead of fist punches. He said he had resorted to "air blows,quot; instead.

One player I'm sure hasn't stocked up on toilet paper is Jerami Grant. Again on Monday, I asked her how much her routine had changed as a result of concern about the coronavirus.

"I haven't changed much," said Grant. "You can't let anything really affect your way of life. If you do, you'll always be doing other things. It's definitely a serious thing, but you have to live, you know?"

If zombies attack, which top five did you survive on?

– Harris, North Hollywood

I'm not sure what Red Auerbach's position is on the matter, but if it's me, I'll go with a fully defensive squad. Who needs points when you try to defend yourself from a zombie apocalypse? I am prioritizing length, speed and speed. Sorry Nikola. Give me Gary Harris, Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig, Will Barton, and Mason Plumlee. I like their versatility when they attack me from all angles.

With the playoffs fast approaching, it is time for the sports media to play their favorite game, "if the playoffs started tomorrow …" If the playoffs started tomorrow, 3 teams, Memphis, Brooklyn and Orlando would be losing records. hot but I doubt it. I know there is nothing that can be done this year, but with a new CBA fast approaching, is there any idea of ​​giving the best teams the first round so they don't have to face these losers or be part of the 16 best teams? regardless of the conference?

– Gregory Weiss, Denver

I doubt that the owners are willing to cut down on the playoff tournament, even just to eliminate teams with lost records, as that means fewer games, fewer rounds, and less ticket sales. Removing conference membership is a practical option, but that would not guarantee that all teams have winning records.

However, I believe that significant changes could occur as a result of this parenthesis. It will give the league time to explore the return of the season, which was a debate question at the recent Sloan Analytics Conference. Moving it back and playing more deeply in the summer would help the NBA avoid facing off against the NFL. This suspension could be the impetus.

Sign up to our Nuggets Insider newsletter to receive the latest team news directly to your inbox.