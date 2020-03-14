What would the Stanley Cup playoffs look like if they started today?

%MINIFYHTML35d76e87e2e2cdbe5fc0e2ec0234506711% %MINIFYHTML35d76e87e2e2cdbe5fc0e2ec0234506712%

On Thursday, the NHL "paused,quot; the 2019-20 season indefinitely amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The break in the season is approaching the NHL Playoffs, which were scheduled to begin on April 8. It is unclear if the season will finally resume, but league commissioner Gary Bettman seemed optimistic.

"Our goal is to resume the game as soon as appropriate and prudent so that we can complete the season and award the Stanley Cup," he said. "Until then, we thank NHL fans for their patience and hope they stay healthy."

While NHL teams still have 11-14 games remaining in the regular season, it's unclear how the league would handle the schedule if it resumed. A potential option would be to forgo the remaining games and go straight to the playoffs based on current ratings, which would undoubtedly create some juicy first-round matchups.

With that in mind, this is what the Stanley Cup playoffs would look like if they started today:

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Bruins, who looked set to lift the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the league's regular season, would host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round. The Blue Jackets currently cling to the last wild card spot, just one point ahead of the islanders, but have also played two more games than their closest pursuers. Regardless of who sneaks last in the wild, the Bruins will clearly be the favorites due to their year-long dominance.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The end of the season may not come soon enough for the Maple Leafs, who have been limping toward the finish line as they hold onto third place in the Atlantic Division. The Florida Panthers simply won't go away, and a fall later in the season could ruin Toronto's postseason hopes. Lightning has once again been one of the best teams in the league during the regular season, but an injury from Steven Stamkos has coincided with a fall in form. The team is also trying to erase the embarrassment of a first-round outing last year. For what it's worth, these two teams played each other in their last game before the break and Toronto won 2-1.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

This would be a rematch of last year's first-round series in which the Hurricanes rebounded the defending Stanley Cup champions in seven games. The Capitals have had another successful year thanks in large part to their captain Alex Ovechkin challenging for the Rocket Richard Trophy, but the Philadelphia Flyers are breathing for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the hurricanes have been fighting for their lives in the playoffs as they did last year before surprising everyone with a run to the Eastern Conference finals. This is a matchup that will probably look different if the Playoffs start.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

A Pennsylvania series would certainly be fun to watch. The Flyers have been the best hockey team in recent weeks, winning nine games in a row before falling to the Bruins in their last game before suspension. The penguins, on the other hand, have lost eight of their last 11. However, you never know in the playoffs, and the penguins have enough offensive firepower to compete with anyone in the league.

Western conference

St. Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators

There has been no hangover from the Stanley Cup in St. Louis, with the Blues poised for another deep postseason run. They made eight straight wins just a few weeks ago to establish themselves first in the Central Division, but the Colorado avalanche is still only two points away. Nashville has precarious control at the last wild-card spot in the west, with a Vancouver crash that leaves the Canucks one point behind the Predators. The Minnesota Wilds are also on the lookout in case someone slips.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

This would be another essential series. Nathan MacKinnon has helped give Avalanche the offensive boost they needed to become a contender again this season. He was the victim of a lower body injury a few days before the league stopped, but the timeline was short enough that he will surely return when play resumes. The Dallas Stars have changed their season after a terrible start and have the look of a dark playoff horse on them. Interestingly, Dallas has won all four clashes between these two Central Division rivals this season.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights have taken advantage of a weak division to take first place in the Pacific, and currently have a two-point lead over the growing Edmonton Oilers. Some bettors have even installed them as favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, through thick and thin, the Winnipeg Jets are still in a playoff position despite battling defensive problems throughout the year. Paul Maurice has done a commendable job, but the Jets are still likely to slip out of the playoff spots before the end of the season. Nashville, Vancouver or Minnesota could be facing Las Vegas if the postseason begins.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Wouldn't it be fun? The Battle of Alberta came to life once again this season with some spirited showdowns with an archery fight and many other extracurricular activities. There will certainly be no lost love between Zack Kassian of Edmonton and Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary after they both fought on and off the ice all season. Edmonton was in vogue in the weeks leading up to the season break, with superstar duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl providing an offensive blast. The Flames have been inconsistent and sit just one point above Vancouver for third place in the Pacific Division, but they won three of their four games against the Oilers during the regular season.