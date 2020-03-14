What will $ 600 bring you? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLbf64b8d1c3b1bcaf93c38e289e1d842111% %MINIFYHTMLbf64b8d1c3b1bcaf93c38e289e1d842112%

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to qualifying affordable apartments in Detroit if you have up to $ 600 / month allocated for your rent.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

2023 Tuxedo St.

Priced at $ 595 / mo, this 550-square-foot studio is located at 2023 Tuxedo St.

In the unit you can expect hardwood floors and central heat. When it comes to construction facilities, anticipate on-site laundry. Pay attention to pet owners – the property is dog and cat friendly. Prepare for a $ 55 application fee.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, this location is car dependent, bikeable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the full list here).

850 Whitmore Road

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bath unit located at 850 Whitmore Road. Its price is $ 600 / month for its 1,003 square feet.

When it comes to construction services, expect assigned parking and secure entry. The residence also includes a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and central heating. This place is suitable for cats. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, fairly manageable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

(See the full list here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, and one-bathroom home at 825 Whitmore Road, which also costs $ 600 / mo.

The residence offers hardwood floors and large windows. When it comes to construction facilities, anticipate assigned parking, a pool, secure entry, and extra storage space. Cats are welcome. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has bicycle infrastructure, and some transportation options.

(See the complete list here).

