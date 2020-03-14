What the sanitation of Haqqanis means for relations between Pakistan and the United States | Haqqani Network

On February 20, days before the signing of a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban in The capital of Qatar, Doha, American "recording paper,quot; the New York Times published an editorial opinion of the leader of the Haqqani Network Sirajuddin Haqqani. Haqqani, who is also the deputy head of the Taliban, It was labelled a "specially designated global terrorist,quot; for the United States in 2008. The State Department still offers a reward of up to $ 5 million for information that directly leads to his arrest.

The timing of the piece was not a coincidence. – it seemed that the United States was preparing a partial truce with the Taliban who could set in motion a possible end to America's longest war.

The newspaper's decision to publish the article, provocatively titled "What we, the Taliban, want," rocked not only ordinary readers and hawks of US foreign policy, but also Washington's biggest detractors abroad. As criticism mounted, The Times' opinion editors issued a statement trying to justify their decision to give Haqqani a platform.

"Our mission at Times Opinion is to tackle great ideas from a variety of journalistic points of view," they stated.. "We have actively called for voices from all sides of the Afghanistan conflict, the government, the Taliban and the citizens. Sirajuddin Haqqani is second in command to the Taliban at a time when its negotiators are negotiating an agreement with US officials in Doha that could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan. That makes your perspective relevant at this particular time. "

However, what the Times did not mention was the extent to which the Haqqani issue has affected the relationship between the US. USA And Pakistan, a major non-NATO ally historically accused by many in Washington from not doing enough to facilitate US objectives in neighboring Afghanistan.

In 2011, after an attack on the United States embassy in Kabul believed to have been carried out by the Haqqanis, the then cbarber of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mike Mullen, called The network is a "true arm,quot; of Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), increasing pressure on Pakistan to remove the network and paving the way for more US drone attacks in the country.

Mullen's claim caused widespread anger and disappointment in Pakistan. In the years that followed, consecutive civilian governments in Pakistan kept that the The network support infrastructure had been moved to Afghanistan and that Pakistan scapegoat for American failures in an endless war next door was false and unfair.

For many in Pakistan, no other political group better exemplifies America's long history of playing sides to satisfy their own strategic goals. Few US diplomats today care to tell that the Haqqanis started out as Washington. closest allies in Afghanistan that the founder of the network, Jalaluddin Haqqani, was a CIA mistress kept flush with money and weapons, including shoulder Stinger missiles that would eventually shoot down Soviet aircraft. Fewer still have any qualms about the diplomatic distortion imposed on Pakistan, including the cutting up vital aid from the Coalition Support Fund, for allegedly not doing enough to fight the group.

As the United States continued to pressure Pakistan for not doing enough to curtail the activities of the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan, complaints against Washington's regional policies began to accumulate in the country. Many in Pakistan came to believe that the United States was making a scapegoat for Islamabad to camouflage the deepest contradictions in its military strategy against the Taliban. And they had many reasons to hold this opinion. In 2015, for example, the US USA And the Haqqanis wine face to face during the unfortunate "Murree talks,quot; between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Conveniently, EE. USA He raised no objection to the Haqqanis being at the meeting.

During the last decade and a half, the Pakistan-United States relationship has been affected by a series of structural difficulties; Chief among them is the American tendency to use progress on the Afghan battlefield as a barometer of the costs to be imposed on Pakistan for not "doing more." During all that time, the Haqqani Network had been the main subject of countless spiteful conversations between successive US administrations and Pakistani governments, even when US drones attacked reclaimed the lives of Pakistani civilians, and Pakistan argued that expecting it to do the heavy lifting to meet America's goals was unrealistic.

This is why many in Pakistan today find the public rehabilitation of Sirajuddin Haqqani to be an unpleasant reminder of the ease with which the United States has managed in the past decade to bear Pakistan the costs of noncompliance, while organizing a war on Pakistan's front lines when it suits them, and locating the bilateral relationship in apathetic conditions that ignore the Pakistan's strategic concerns.

In the future, peace in Afghanistan and the achievements of recent years, including the rights and situation of women in Afghanistan, are far from guaranteed. Days after the Doha-Taliban peace deal in Doha, a suicide attack at a ceremony in Kabul killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more. While the attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), it aptly demonstrated to what extent spoilers litter the Afghan battlefield.

The concern in Islamabad is that the United States, in its rush to reach an agreement in light of domestic compulsions in the country, may be guided by a short-term intention rather than a long-term strategy, and will consequently provoke a short change in the brokering of regional stability. .

For example, whether the United States can achieve its counterterrorism goals with a reduced military footprint is an unanswered question. Taliban commanders are almost certainly now seeing the signing of a peace agreement with the Americans as a resounding validation of a 19-year struggle to end an illegal foreign occupation. This is already proving to have important implications for the intra-Afghan negotiations, which are embroiled in an increasingly deep and frantic power struggle in Kabul.

After an electoral count and a delay of nearly five months, both Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah declared themselves president at rival inauguration ceremonies. Pakistan's concern is that political insolvency in Kabul will lead to further regional instability and potentially a war of attrition, after the United States' departure from the country. Meanwhile, the American envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to reach an agreement to share power between the two camps.

As for Pakistanian-UIn relationships, the big question is whether a future strategic balance can emerge from the mistrust engendered by years of tense, sometimes toxic, talks, even on the Haqqani Network. There is a strong desire in Islamabad for a broader and stronger relationship with the United States, and there are indications that under President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan, this may be possible.

On his recent visit to India, President Trump took a softer line on Pakistan, reflecting the hard work that both sides have put into reviving the relationship since its worst days. Indeed, Washington's inclusion of the Balochistan separatist Liberation Army as a terrorist group and the recent attack by Pakistani Taliban commanders in eastern Afghanistan speaks to a gradually changing equation, one that, for once, optimizes strategic interests. from both sides.

For Pakistanis, that is only a welcome change, even if an official public apology for taking control of the Haqqanis takes time.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.