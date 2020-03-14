West Ham manager David Moyes no longer isolates himself due to fears of the coronavirus | Football news





David Moyes showed no symptoms of coronavirus

David Moyes is out of self-isolation after West Ham coach contacted Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta seven days ago.

It was announced on Friday that Moyes would isolate himself after Arteta's positive test. The managers hugged each other before and after West Ham's visit to Arsenal last Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML9beab3a4283debf3058023eea2e09dd011% %MINIFYHTML9beab3a4283debf3058023eea2e09dd012%

Moyes had shown no symptoms of coronavirus and was told to stay home as a precaution. The seven-day isolation period since the meeting passed.

Premier League matches were postponed until April 4 following positive testing by Arteta and Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The clubs will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

Coronavirus: key sports developments