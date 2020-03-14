Weekend Rugby League Talking Points: Coronavirus, Castleford Tigers vs. St Helens, and Challenge Cup | Rugby League News

Watch Castleford Tigers take on St Helens in the Super League on Sunday, live at the Sky Sports Arena and the Sky Sports Main Event from 3 p.m.





Kevin Sinfield endorsed Leeds' decision not to travel to France

Kevin Sinfield and Bernard Guasch react to the postponement of the Leeds Rhinos-Catalans Dragons, plus a look at the clash of the Super League of Castleford Tigers with the tie of the Challenge Cup of St. Helens and Hull KR …

Sinfield anticipates further postponements

Leeds Rhinos' trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday may have been suspended due to one of the visiting players showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus, but as it is the rest of the weekend's matches at a professional and amateur level, they will continue.

Saturday's Super League match at Stade Gilbert Brutus was already due to be held behind closed doors as a result of French government restrictions that had been put in place after the outbreak before being postponed.

Rhino rugby director Kevin Sinfield had no qualms about making the decision not to travel, said the club consulted with the RFL and the Catalans, and hopes that the rugby league will follow other sports to postpone more games and competitions. .

"I absolutely uphold the club's decision," Sinfield said. "It was the right one we did in unprecedented times when other sports are canceling games. They are isolating the players and closing the training grounds."

"I think the pressure from other sports can also change where we go and what we do. We've seen a lot of dominoes drop in the last few hours."

"I understand how difficult it would be for all sports clubs to lose revenue, but what cost do they put on people's lives? We just wanted to do the right thing for our players and staff."

The Catalans are already beginning to feel the financial touch of the postponements.

The Catalans are already beginning to feel the financial implications of games that don't take place, and their next home game against Toronto Wolfpack on April 11 is also in doubt.

President Bernard Guasch, whose meat company that supplies schools and restaurants has been affected by the shutdown, estimates losses of around £ 300,000.

"We live day by day and we try to deal with it, but every day we get a little bit closer to the end of the month and we have to settle for the players, the staff and other costs," said Guasch. "It is a very awkward position."

Woolf: we know what we are capable of

In the final Super League game of the weekend, Castleford Tigers welcomes St Helens to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Sunday afternoon, with the visitors aiming to win again after a narrow loss in home last week.

The defending champions suffered a rare loss on their home patch when they lost 12-10 to the Huddersfield Giants in Round 6, but head to Yorkshire with the possibility of full back Lachlan Coote returning to action after the injury and Aaron Smith is available again.

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf believes that failing to take full advantage of the opportunities his team created played a role in his loss to Huddersfield and insists that confidence remains high within the team.

"There is no panic and at no time has our confidence changed knowing what we are capable of doing," Woolf said.

"We realize that we just need to be closer to the best or the best possible and if we do, then we are a very difficult team to beat."

Castleford welcomed influential prop Liam Watts to the game, having been ruled out with a hand injury in recent weeks, and head coach Daryl Powell is pleased to have one of the Man of Steel contenders available for the last year.

"We have had good news in the past few weeks," Powell said. "His finger is chipped right now, so it will be a little awkward for him, but he is an important player for us, so it's great to have him back."

The Tigers are also aiming to bounce back from a loss, having topped 9-8 in a nail-biting contest against Warrington Wolves in their previous outing, and they intend to keep in touch with the early candidates.

Smith sees Rovers improvements

The remaining Challenge Cup fifth round matches will take place on Sunday, with Hull Kingston Rovers aiming to leave their Super League struggles behind when they host champion Leigh Centurions.

Tony Smith was encouraged by Hull KR's performance in the loss to Wigan

The rovers have not been helped by injuries to key players, with head coach Tony Smith only able to name a 20-man squad for Leigh's visit because Matthew Storton, Robbie Mulhern, Will Maher, Greg Minikin and Joe Keyes. were discarded.

However, Smith has not used that as an excuse for the Robins' recent losses and was encouraged by the fighting display his team produced in Sunday's 16-16 loss to the Wigan Warriors in the Super League.

"I am very proud of the efforts and the improvement in our defense," said Smith. "Our methods were better, we leaned a little bit more and I felt like we were defending ourselves for much of the game."

"We should have a little confidence in keeping a team that is at the top of the table and maybe we could have gotten a little more out if we had asked a few more questions to our opponents on their test line."