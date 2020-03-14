WBSS: Mairis Briedis vs. Yuniel Dorticos postponed until May 16 | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf6e8b000f12f19fcc008e2a1e26ae2e911% %MINIFYHTMLf6e8b000f12f19fcc008e2a1e26ae2e912%





The final of the World Super Boxing Series between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos was postponed until May 16 due to coronavirus.

Briedis was due to fight Dorticos in Riga on March 21, live at Sky Sports, for the Muhammad Ali Trophy and the IBF Cuban belt, but the organizers have decided to replace the cruiserweight final.

A statement said: "Local authorities in Latvia have taken comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, events with more than 200 people present have been banned until April 14.

"Regarding the risk of infection, local authorities have concluded that the WBSS Cruiserweight Final is a high-risk event, not only for the athletes themselves but also for all local and foreign personnel involved in the organization and conduct of the event.

"For this reason, the WBSS Cruiserweight final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos cannot proceed as planned. The new scheduled date for the Final in Arena Riga is May 16, however this of course depends of the current restrictions that are lifted.

"The health of all involved in organizing this historic event is and will always be the main concern of WBSS and we will continue to carefully monitor the situation with the authorities and the teams of athletes."