Wayne County Airport Authority Sanitizing Detroit Metro Airport, adding sanitizing stations – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Wayne County Airport Authority is also taking additional precautions to board COVID-19.

They are disinfecting all terminals at the Metro airport and adding multiple hand sanitizing stations for passengers and employees.

The WCAA will also cancel all non-essential meetings and work trips for employees.

