Watch Chicago West sing to his little brother Psalm a Rainy Day song

It's official: Chicago West she is the cutest and sweetest older sister.

Kim KardashianThe 2-year-old daughter won't let a little rain stop her or her 10-month-old younger brother. Psalm west, to have fun

On Saturday morning, Kim turned to social media to share an adorable video from Chicago singing a special song for her little brother: "Rain, rain, go again, another day, Little Psalmy wants to play, rain, rain, go. "

In the video, a love psalm watches his older sister as she sings her own song to him. The mother of four also captioned the video, "Rain Rain Go Away Little Psalmy Wants to Play."

It's safe to say that after about a week of constant heavy rain in the Los Angeles area, the Keeping up with the Kardashian The Star kids have grown tired of possibly only being allowed to play indoors. So, at times like these, Chicago has turned to the song to express how she and her little brother would feel.