Warriors donate $ 1 million to marginalized arena workers; Sharks to pay tanks part-time – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Golden State Warriors property, players and coaches have pledged to donate $ 1 million to provide assistance to employees who work at the Chase Center.

"As players, we wanted to do something, along with our property and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time," star guard Stephen Curry said in a press release.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob added: “Our players, coaches, owners and administration have focused on creating a way to help our part-time employees. We are addressing the potential pitfalls these workers may encounter during this hiatus in the NBA season. While each and every business is affected, those who are fortunate enough to be able to help need to help. ”

Other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, have engaged with the workers not only at NBA events, but also at the building's minor league hockey games. The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks were among the first NBA franchises to reveal that they are working to care for the arena staff. This has been done by NHL Washington Capitals, among others, and the group owning the Detroit Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers on Friday said they were establishing a $ 1 million fund "to cover a month's salary for our staff part-time for games, concerts and events that otherwise would have worked. "

Thousands of workers reportedly attended the 450 NBA and NHL games that will not be played over the next month in response to the pandemic. And then there are the over 300 spring training and regular season baseball games, 130 NCAA Division I men's and women's tournament games, 50 or more Major League Soccer games, all international golf and tennis tournaments, and who knows how many High school, small college and other entertainment events canceled or postponed due to the global health crisis.

The total economic impact of the loss of sports and other events due to the pandemic, assuming just one month of closure, is impossible to calculate, but it will easily reach billions.

The San Jose Sharks said part-time arena workers would receive a payment for all games not played and Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky said he was giving $ 100,000 to workers in that club's arena, a donation matched by his teammates and followed by another promise from the team. Property group.

