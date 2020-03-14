– Shoppers rush to grocery stores to stock up on essential supplies as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the US USA, causing blockages in parking lots and inside store aisles.

Items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, hand soap, alcohol, water, and canned goods have been blown off the shelves. Some have already placed limits on the purchase of certain items due to increased demand.

Popular stores are adjusting store hours to help workers have more time to store products and perform additional disinfections.

Walmart, Ralphs and Whole Foods are among the stores that have announced changes to regular business hours.

For Walmart, stores that are normally open 24 hours will now be open from 6 a.m. at 11 p.m. Until further notice, the company said in a blog post on Saturday night.

Ralphs, a subsidiary of Kroger, announced that its stores will be temporarily open from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m.

Whole Foods, who is known for his open-access sample product testers, recently announced that he rejects that option to help prevent the spread of the virus. The supermarket chain also announced that there will be modified hours of operation.

