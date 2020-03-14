Vitality Netball Superleague: Stars and Thunder victorious in the fourth round | Netball News





Melissa Bessell's team got their first win of the new season (Credit: Andrew Taylor)

Severn Stars and Manchester Thunder achieved the Vitality Netball Superleague victories on Saturday night, but a franchise meeting is scheduled for Monday.

The reigning champions had too much to handle for Storm and were comfortable winners 60-42, while Severn Stars scored their first win of the new season with a 59-54 score against two-time champion Wasps Netball.

Netball was one of the few sports that took place this weekend with the coronavirus impacting and canceling much of sports time.

Before the game in Surrey, Storm franchise director, head coach and player Mikki Austin shared that there are more discussions scheduled after these games.

"For us, our decision (to play the fourth round) was led by England Netball as a national governing body in combination with the Vitality Netball Superleague," said Austin Sky Sports News.

"They have been really open in communicating with us as a franchise and across the league since Thursday. They took away an advantage from the government and what they had put into practice."

"I think the environment around the world and healthcare organizations right now is changing so rapidly," added Austin.

"I know they are going to reevaluate the situation (of the games ahead) on Monday and we expect an announcement to be made on Tuesday."

"At this point, we will have to operate round by round, week by week."

Thunder maintains undefeated record in style

Along the way, the reigning champions kept their perfect record

After being fully pushed against Lightning in the third round, Thunder was determined to remind the league of his strength and they did exactly that in Surrey.

Karen Greig's team converted Storm's first center pass and, despite being rejected by the home team, led 16-10 on the first break.

In the second quarter, defensive pressure from the reigning champions paid dividends and nine interceptions in the first half allowed them to create a 33-20 lead at halftime. In contrast, Storm's 13 unforced errors hampered his work.

Greig's exceptionally strong bench maintained its position in the third as performances by Kathryn Turner and Ash Neal simply increased their output.

Storm, who hasn't won since the first game of the season, debuted with 21-year-old Ellie Kelk, but was unable to keep in touch with her opponents. Instead, Thunder continued to become a goal and remained perfect until this term.

Until next time – In the fifth round Manchester Thunder It will house the Celtic dragons at home. Surrey Storm plans are uncertain after his away game against Saracens Mavericks has been canceled due to the University of Essex closing its campus.

The stars win a great victory over the wasps

Melissa Bessell's team got their first win of the new season (Credit: Andrew Taylor)

The other meeting on Saturday was biting your nails at the Worcester Arena with Melissa Bessell's Severn Stars delivering the first big scalp of the season by beating the two-time champion Wasps.

A single goal separated the two teams after the first 30 minutes of play and the first half was led by excellent shots.

At either extreme, Georgia Rowe and Rachel Dunn showed strong goal conversion rates; Rowe didn't miss a shot while Dunn scored all but one of Wasps' 27 goals in the first half.

At 29-28, it took a team until the late stages of the third quarter to create a solid mattress. The two-time champions capitalized on a pair of Stars' errors, a contact and a repeat ball, to go 44-39 in the lead.

However, the stars, eager to get their first win of the season, did not budge in the last and instead, their leaders stepped forward. Liana Leota's excellent feeds were combined with more hard shots and key turnovers from Towera Vinkhumbo.

The team's hard work brought the game back before creating its own three-goal lead with five minutes to play. Faced with the first victory, Stars remained calm and worked until the final whistle for his 59-54 victory.

Next – Wasps Netball will prepare to host London Pulse at the Ricoh Arena while Severn Stars They should welcome Loughborough Lightning to the University of Gloucester.

The conclusion of the fourth round is scheduled for Monday with Loughborough Lightning facing Saracens Mavericks. The game will be played behind closed doors, but is still slated to be shown live on Sky Sports and broadcast on the Sky Sports Youtube channel.

The other matches will see Celtic Dragons host the Strathclyde Sirens and two undefeated teams, Team Bath Netball and London Pulse, reunited in Bath.

Live coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season will continue on Monday when Loughborough Lightning host Saracens Mavericks. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.