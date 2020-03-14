Vanessa Hudgens asks Troll to stop with the video moaning about her tattoo

WENN / Avalon

The former star of the movie series & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; Previously uploaded a video of his reaction the first time he saw his new ink & # 39; female angel & # 39; on the side of his body.

Up News Info –

Vanessa Hudgens he's been furious at the online trolls. A week after she shared a video of her reaction to seeing her nude angel tattoo for the first time, the former star of "High school musical"The film series responded to comments labeling the sound of admiration it made as a 'groan.'

The 31-year-old actress revealed the latest tattoo engraved on the right side of her body through a series of Instagram posts on March 5. In between posts, he uploaded a clip that captured his reaction when he saw the design for the first time. "Lol, this was the first time I saw it. I never looked. Hilarious. I love it so much @drag_ink. What. A. Legend," the video captioned.

%MINIFYHTML012ad11d1e3622b217762450b0a18ca911% %MINIFYHTML012ad11d1e3622b217762450b0a18ca912%

Many were quick to joke that the sounds he made in the clip were inappropriate. One said, "It sounds like I'm moaning." Another chimed in: "Girlll, I played this at work and they thought I was watching porn! Lmao!" A third confessed, "I had this on the speaker. Greetings. Mom was asking questions," while a fourth wrote, "The audio in this video had people watching me."

One person said Vanessa Hudgens sounded like she was moaning.

A second user intervened.

Another intervened.

A fourth person also joked about the video of & # 39; moans & # 39 ;.

The "Spring breakers"The actress apparently didn't find the comments funny. Taking her Instagram story into account on Friday, March 13, she shot the trolls." I just want to say it's better to stop moaning because it's not like I made a video and said, 'I'm going to moan in this video'. No, that's just my reaction, so no, I don't moan all the time, "he complained. He also tagged the clip," Stop commenting 'why aren't you moaning?' "

The star of & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; shot the trolls.

Hudgens was no stranger to negative comments online. Ex's girlfriend Zac Efron Y Austin Butler She found herself in hot water in early February after she shared a photo of herself and her sister Stella Hudgens trying to look sexy while wearing a face mask. She captioned the Instagram photo, "We are not afraid of not having the flu." Since then, she has been criticized by many for sharing the callous image amid the coronavirus outbreak.