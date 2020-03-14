Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent apologizes and decides to quarantine after taunting the coronavirus

The COVID-19 virus had brought out the best and worst in people. Like many others, Lala Kent has tried to clarify the situation, but has apparently realized that this new flu is nothing to play with.

The Vanderpumo Rules star has spent the past few days saying that the Coronavirus is no big deal. She questioned why people were going crazy through Instagram Stories.

In addition to minimizing the situation, he said he would not contract respiratory illness because he will be married next month. However, if he does, it would be because "God believes he needs more publicity."

‘Then I can get in trouble for this, but it's okay. I just don't feel like God gives me the coronavirus before I get married. I just don't see that happening to me. Let's say I got it before my wedding. I feel like that means God is like, ‘B **** you need a little publicity. But that's the only way I would get it, I think.

She then asked her friend who was at the bottom if she thinks she would be criticized for her comments.

As expected, fans had a lot to say about his message.

Although the recovery rate is quite high, Italy is seeing some of the worst possible outcomes with the number of deaths increasing to 1,266.

Kent then returned with an apology and an explanation.

& # 39; Let me be clear. I am well aware of the seriousness of what is happening. And to avoid losing my mind, I have to larry David out of this situation. If my story offended you, my bad. To stay away from darkness, I have to make light. So stay inside, try to laugh and wash your hands a lot. Stay healthy, all of you. "

She followed up her post with the revelation that she is in quarantine.

‘About to quarantine my a ** off. This whole situation has been too heavy. I'll catch them when this is over. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill yourself with toilet paper. "

At least she is taking the proper steps to protect herself from contracting this terrifying disease.



