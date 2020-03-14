Vail Resorts will close all mountains in North America for at least a week – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8a7b087813f880fd843604ddab82b21b11% %MINIFYHTML8a7b087813f880fd843604ddab82b21b12%

All Vail Resorts-owned North American ski mountains will shut down for at least a week on Sunday, a dramatic move that comes just days after resorts promised to remain open as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

%MINIFYHTML8a7b087813f880fd843604ddab82b21b13% %MINIFYHTML8a7b087813f880fd843604ddab82b21b14%

"We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations of all of our North American mountain resorts and retail stores from Sunday, March 15, 2020 to Sunday, March 22, 2020, and will use that time to reevaluate our approach for the remainder. of the season, "said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, in a press release. "Our property management and accommodation operations will remain open to serve the guests we have on site or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this coming week."

%MINIFYHTML8a7b087813f880fd843604ddab82b21b15% %MINIFYHTML8a7b087813f880fd843604ddab82b21b16%

All employees, both seasonal and year-round, will receive pay during the eight-day period with the need to use vacation or sick time, Katz said in the statement.

Ski resorts under Vail's ownership include Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte in Colorado, along with other international destinations such as Park City in Utah, Heavenly in Lake Tahoe, California, and Whistler in British Columbia, Canada.

Join our Facebook group to receive updates about coronavirus in Colorado.