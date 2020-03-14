Vail and Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLa8d6439cdfc880e26ff58849b92dc1dd11% %MINIFYHTMLa8d6439cdfc880e26ff58849b92dc1dd12%

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – As ski resorts in the United States grappled with ways to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to shut down, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday that 49 of the most good in North America would close. known tourist centers.

Vail Resorts said it would close its 34 resorts for at least a week before re-evaluating, while Alterra will close its 15 until further notice.

The closings marked a sudden turnaround after most of the country's resorts promised to remain open during the crisis the previous Saturday while taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

A ski resort that remains open is in Aspen, Colorado, where there have been several alleged recent positive tests in the county. Aspen Ski Company said all cases were linked to a visiting group from Australia and promised to be diligent in protecting visitors and employees.

Vail resorts include Vail, Keystone and Breckenridge in Colorado; Park City Mountain Resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area in California and Nevada; Stowe Mountain in Vermont; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

Alterra includes Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley, Mammoth and Big Bear Mountain in California; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Stratton and Sugarbush in Vermont; and Deer Valley and Solitude in Utah.

Vail Resort CEO Rob Katz apologized in a press release for the short notice and especially to guests who are already at the resorts or plan to come this week. He acknowledged that it can seem confusing considering previous announcements.

"This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities," said Katz. "It gives everyone time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the remainder of the season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to reopen."

Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory also apologized, but called it a decision in the best interest of the guests.

Both companies promised to work with skiers who had tickets or plans to come.

The closings previously announced by a trio of smaller resorts followed: Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, Jay Peak Resort in Vermont and Shanty Creek Resort in Michigan. Taos will close for the season beginning March 22, while Jay Peak and Shanty will close for the season beginning this weekend.

The other resorts that remain open are closing gondolas or closed aerial trams, while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Almost all resorts promise additional cleanings of public spaces, more hand sanitizer stations, and promise to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some resorts, including

Still, some ski resorts and ski city tourism officials are promoting the popular winter activity as a relatively safe option for fun as concerts, sporting events, and museums close.

"Skiers are pretty well covered from head to toe and outdoors, the pollution factor is minimized," said Tom Watkinson, director of communications for Visit Telluride.

The Snowbird complex in Utah said it will close its cable car but will remain open. He explained in an online post that skiing is "soul-friendly for living and enjoying the adventure lifestyle, and this is particularly the case at times like this, when anxiety and stress are high."

Avid cross-country skier Michele Dauber firmly believes that resorts should be closed to contain the spread of the virus.

"That is why Disneyland closed. So cruises don't make sense. A ski resort is just a snow cruise, ”said Dauber, who has a home in the Bear Valley area of ​​California and is a professor at Stanford University. "People constantly clean their noses and wear gloves, so hand sanitizer is not the problem."

Steve Clawson, a 57-year-old driver from the Denver Public Schools, went skiing for about six hours in Vail on Saturday. His plan was to head to Breckenridge on Sunday. But as he made his way to the parking lot, his wife called him and reported the news from Vail Resorts.

He was discouraged, his ski plans faded, but he understood.

"We should all do what we have to do to help prevent the spread," said Clawson, who canceled an upcoming trip to Las Vegas due to concerns about the virus. "Everyone is getting hit. Vail also needs to take a hit, and I guess I need to take the hit of not being able to ski. I'm fine with that."

He added: “We have to take care of our medical professionals. If we don't stop the spread, our hospitals will be flooded. "

A waiter in the ski town of Park City, Utah, tested positive for coronavirus, Utah state health officials said Saturday. A county health official said he would not recommend closing nearby resorts, but warned against traveling to the area. One of the first cases in Colorado was a man in his 30s visiting Colorado on a ski vacation.

The coronavirus, considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization, infected more than 150,000 people and killed more than 5,700. The disease for most people only causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause a more serious illness. The vast majority recover.

Jackson Hole in Wyoming closed his cable car and limited the number of people on the gondolas. Powder Mountain in Utah stopped skiing in the snow due to tight spaces inside the vehicles.

Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort near Lake Placid in New York has closed its gondola and is limiting the number of people in the lifts. The complex also allows only half the number of people that are normally allowed indoors.

The American ski and snowboard organization said Thursday that all upcoming competitions in the United States had been canceled.

The resort's social media accounts were a mix of news about the steps being taken to tackle the coronavirus and the happy images and videos of skiers carved from fresh snow.

Powder Mountain in Utah posted a photo of a small group of skiers on the lift line surrounded by pristine snowy trees and mountains around them with the caption: “Good morning and happy Saturday from Powder Mountain! Get out and take advantage of the remaining winter days. "

Graham reported from Denver.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.