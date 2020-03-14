United States Extends Coronavirus Travel Ban to UK and Ireland Beginning Tuesday | USA News

%MINIFYHTML2b1a51ad7c6c8d910bd17ea8a034dd5111% %MINIFYHTML2b1a51ad7c6c8d910bd17ea8a034dd5112%

United States Vice President Mike Pence announced that the travel ban imposed on European nations by the coronavirus pandemic will be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

"Americans in the UK or Ireland can go home. Legal residents can go home," Pence said at a White House press conference on Saturday, adding that those people would be "channeled through specific airports. and processed. "

Previously, a 30-day US ban on travel from the European Union's Schengen border-free zone went into effect on Saturday, but it notably excluded the United Kingdom and Ireland.

But President Donald Trump later confirmed that the ban will extend to those two countries as the pandemic progresses, saying: "Unfortunately, they have been somewhat active."

Trump tested for viruses

Meanwhile, Trump said he had had a coronavirus test, adding that his temperature was "totally normal."

After White House officials took the unprecedented step of verifying the temperatures of journalists entering the meeting room, Trump told reporters that he conducted a test to detect the virus on Friday night and that he hopes results in "a day or two days,quot;.

He met with a Brazilian delegation last week, at least one member of which has tested positive.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said the United States It has recorded 20,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.

"This will get worse before it gets better," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said at the briefing.

Pence, who is leading the administration's response to the outbreak, told reporters that nursing home visits were being suspended to protect the most vulnerable.

Earlier Saturday, officials in New York said an 82-year-old woman became the state's first coronavirus victim.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the woman, who had previously suffered from emphysema, was admitted to a hospital in Manhattan on March 3. He told reporters that the state's case count had increased to 524. Across the country, more than 2,000 people have been infected and 50 have died.

Emergency measures

On Friday, Trump declared a national emergency in a move he said would bring "all the power of the federal government,quot; to influence the growing health crisis by releasing some $ 50 billion in aid. It also urged all states to establish emergency centers to help fight the virus.

The pandemic has forced public schools, sporting events, and cultural and entertainment venues to close across the United States.

On Friday, American shoppers picked up grocery store shelves to clean products ranging from disinfectants to rice, prompting retailers to rush to restock their stores. In response to the execution of certain items, major retailers have imposed some purchase limits.

The coronavirus had its highest price to date in this year's U.S. presidential election when Louisiana announced Friday that it had postponed its Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.

Early Saturday morning, the United States House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a coronavirus aid package that would provide free testing and paid sick leave, in a bid to limit the economic damage from the outbreak.

By a bipartisan vote of 363 to 40, the Democratic-controlled House approved a multi-million dollar effort that would expand safety net programs to help those who may be out of work in the coming weeks.

Trump said he supported the package, increasing the likelihood that the Republican-controlled Senate will pass next week.

Economists say the impact of the outbreak on business could drive the US economy into recession.